Will The Mercury Rookies Be Key In The Playoffs?
The Phoenix Mercury made some great moves in the offseason, as they brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Both players have done well in their time with the Mercury, and they put Phoenix in a position to win.
The Mercury also made a wise decision in bringing in Sami Whitcomb.
Whitcomb is a veteran player known for her shooting ability. She has been one of the Mercury's best shooters, as she shoots nearly 35 percent from 3-point range. Whitcomb was shooting around 37 percent, but her number dropped slightly in the past few games. She is also coming off the bench again, as Kahleah Copper is back. So, she is not playing as many minutes as she once was as a starter.
Sabally, Thomas and Whitcomb all bring something to the table. They are established players who can help Phoenix succeed and achieve their goal. The Mercury also made some good moves with players they brought in on training camp deals.
Phoenix brought in Kathryn Westbeld, Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held on training camp deals. They also brought in Kitija Laksa. All four players are considered rookies, and they all had their own journeys. Now they are making names for themselves in Phoenix.
The rookies all have their strengths, and Westbeld and Akoa Makani get to showcase their skills as members of the starting lineup. While, both of them have recently missed time, they have been a consistent presence in the Mercury lineup.
Phoenix's rookies are doing well, and as the season goes on, they will remain a factor.
With the Mercury being in the second half of the season, the playoffs are inching closer. Phoenix will rely on their stars like Sabally, Thomas and Kahleah Copper, as well as championship winning veterans in DeWanna Bonner and Whitcomb. However, the rookies could also play a role.
Will the rookies shine?
Throughout the year, each of the Mercury rookies have had good showings. Akoa Makani's best game was a 21-point outing against the New York Liberty. She also had six assists in that game. Laksa had 15 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. She made two 3-pointers in that game. All of them have had big, promising moments this season, and it could carry over into the playoffs.
The stars are going to do what they do. That will be expected. However, if the rookies, like Akoa Makani and Westbeld can give them quality minutes as starters, the Mercury's chance at winning improve.
