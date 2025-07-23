Why Alyssa Thomas' Success Isn't a Surprise
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is a force with her new team. This is her first year with in Phoenix after spending most of her career with the Connecticut Sun. She was an impactful player for Connecticut, and she is doing the same with the Mercury.
Thomas has been on a tear in her last few seasons, and before making her mark in the WNBA, she was a member of the Maryland Terrapins. Thomas was one of their key players.
The Mercury veteran got off to a nice start in her time with Maryland. In her freshman year, she averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists. The Terrapins had a good year, and they finished 24-8. Thomas was ACC Rookie of the Year and was on the ACC All-Freshman Team.
For Thomas, it was only up from there.
She averaged 17.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Maryland finished 31-5 that year, and Thomas was a big factor in their success. She won ACC Player of the Year and she was the ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP). Maryland had a nice NCAA Tournament run, and they reached the Elite Eight. They lost to Notre Dame.
In her junior year, Thomas 18.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals. The Terrapins were 26-8 that season, and they reached the Sweet 16. They lost to UConn 76-50. UConn's roster featured players like Breanna Stewart, Stefanie Dolson and Kiah Stokes. Thomas was ACC Player of the Year once again.
Thomas' senior year was also successful, as she averaged 19.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Maryland went 28-7, and they reached the Final Four. They lost to Notre Dame. She won her third ACC Player of the Year award.
All in all, Thomas averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals in her college career. She is Maryland's all-time leader in scoring, as she had a total of 2,356 points. Her contributions to the program led to Maryland honoring her jersey.
After college, Thomas entered the 2014 WNBA Draft. She was the fourth pick that year, and she was selected by the New York Liberty. They traded her to the Connecticut Sun. Then, the rest was history. Thomas has had an excellent career, and it started with her time with the Terrapins.
Please follow us on X for more info on Mercury players such as Alyssa Thomas when you click right here!