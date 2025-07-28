Throwback: Kahleah Copper Finds Her Role In College
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players, and after missing time, she in back in action. Copper can score, and before sitting out with a hamstring injury, she had a big game against the Dallas Wings.
Copper had 33 points and five rebounds. The Mercury lost this game, as the Wings beat them 98-89. The Mercury did redeem themselves in the next game, and they beat the Wings 102-72. Copper did not play in this game, and Sami Whitcomb took her place in the starting lineup.
Last year was Copper's first season with the Mercury, as they acquired her in a deal with the Chicago Sky. She went on to have the best season of her career so far. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Before her time with the Mercury, and even before her time in the WNBA, Copper played for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
In her first season with the Scarlet Knights, she average 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. She played in 30 games and started in five. Rutgers finished the season with a record of 16-14.
Copper's second season was significantly different. She played in 36 games and started in 34 of them. Her role increased, and so did her stats. She averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals. The Scarlet Knights finished the year with a record of 28-9.
The Mercury guard continued to improve, and in her third year, she averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals. Her team finished with a record of 23-10.
In her final year, Copper ended on a high note. She averaged 17.7 points, eight rebound, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Rutgers finished 19-15 that year.
Overall, Copper averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals with the Scarlet Knights.
Copper heads to the Washington Mystics
After her four years with Rutgers, Copper started her WNBA journey. She was the seventh pick of the 2016 WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics, and she averaged 6.2 points with them. The Mystics traded her to Chicago Sky, and Copper began to blossom. Her stats improved and she helped the Sky win a championship in 2021.
Now, she is a member of the Mercury, and she is looking to win another championship. If her and the Mercury continue to play well, another title is within reach.
