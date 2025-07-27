Kahleah Copper Adds New Milestone To Her Resume
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper has missed time due to injuries. She missed games early in the season as she was recovering from a knee injury. Then, she missed with a hamstring injury.
Copper returned in the Mercury's game against the Atlanta Dream. She had 10 points in that game. Then, in Phoenix's loss against the New York Liberty, she had 14 points.
The Mercury lost that game, but Copper did something special. She made her 300th 3-pointer.
Currently, Copper has seven consecutive games was two or more 3-pointers. This is the second-longest active streak in the league. Her streak started in June in a game against the Connecticut Sun. She had two 3-pointers in that game, and she had at least two in matchups against the Chicago Sky, the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury guard was hot in Phoenix's game against the Dallas Wings, as she knocked down four 3-pointers. She had 33 points in that game, which is only five points away from her career high.
Copper is shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range this season. She has made a total of 17 this season.In the past two years of her career, she finished the season with a total of 69.
Since her arrival, Copper has been a key player for the Mercury. They acquired her last season, and she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
This year, she averages 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal.
Copper was a part of a trio with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Now, she is a part of a trio with Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. This group has a chance to make history and win the Mercury's fourth championship.
How many 3-pointers Copper finish with?
Copper can score in a variety of ways. She is most known for her slashing ability, but she has become a legitimate 3-point threat over the years.
Phoenix's guard has had her obstacles this year, and she has a long way to go before reaching 69 3-pointers like the previous years. Copper's streak of having at least two 3-pointers will likely continue, and she may finish with 30 or more shots by the end of the season.
The Mercury will need her for the rest of the season, and if she remains healthy, she could be the piece that gets them closer to a championship.
