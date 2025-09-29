Michele Timms Helps Mercury Compete In WNBA Finals
Michele Timms was one of the Phoenix Mercury's first players, and she played with them from 1997 to 2001. Before that, she had an illustrious career in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL). She won five championships in that time.
Timms was one of two players the Mercury received through allocation, with the other one being Jennifer Gillom. Both Gillom and Timms and played a big role in Phoenix's early success, as they helped the team reach the playoffs in 1997, 1998 and 2000.
The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals for the first time during the 1998 season. They beat the Cleveland Rockers in their first playoff matchup, and then, they faced the Houston Comets, who ended up winning four championships in a row.
Timms shines in Mercury's loss to Comets
During the series against the Comets, Timms had her best playoff game. She had a 21-point game against them, and she had five rebounds and two assists in the process. Timms was the team's leading scorer, and she was one of two players who scored in double digits.
Kristi Harrower finished the game with 12 points, and she had three rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Comets won this game 74-69, which tied the series. The Mercury picked up a 54-51 win in the first game, but the Comets won the next two.
Timms averaged nine points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in that year's playoffs. This was the last time she played in the postseason. Phoenix missed the playoffs in 1999, and in 2000, Timms played a total of eight games. She missed time due to an injury.
After that, she played in 2001, and that was her last season in the WNBA. The Mercury did not make the playoffs that year, but Timms had a solid year, and she played in 21 games.
Phoenix's early players are an important part of the team's history, and Timms is no exception. She had her jersey retired by the team, which puts her alongside her teammates Gillom and Bridget Pettis. Timms had big moments for the team, and it went beyond their playoff journeys. She had strong performances during the regular season, and she even became one of the team's first All-Stars.
Timms deserves recognition for her contributions, and over the years, the Mercury have done a great job of making sure that happens.
