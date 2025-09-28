Mercury's Original Rivalry Comes Into Focus
The Phoenix Mercury are on the verge of making the WNBA Finals, as they have a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Lynx.
If the Mercury win, this will be their first time they have made it this far since 2021. That was the year they took on the Chicago Sky, and the Sky won their first championship by beating the Mercury 3-1.
The Mercury have made the WNBA Finals five times in their history. The first time they made it was in 1998, and they faced a legendary team who is no longer in the league.
Phoenix faced the Houston Comets that year, and the Comets won their second championship.
Houston was an elite team, and sadly, they folded in 2008. However, they left a legacy. The Comets won four championships in their time, and they also had their share of battles against the Phoenix Mercury over the years. Today, the history between these two teams will be examined.
Both teams were a part of the WNBA's inaugural season, and they both made the playoffs. The Mercury faced the New York Liberty, and the Comets faced the Charlotte Sting. In the end, Houston defeated New York and won the first championship in league history.
Comets, Mercury and more kick things off
Before the playoffs began, the Mercury and the Comets met multiple times during the season. The first time these teams met was in Phoenix's second game of the season. The Mercury were on the road for that game, and the Comets beat them 72-55.
Toni Foster was the team's leading scorer, and she finished with 13 points. She also had five rebounds and a steal. Michele Timms had a nice game, as she had 12 points, four steals, three assists and a rebound. Marlies Askamp had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Phoenix hosted Houston in the second meeting, and the Mercury won 66-53. Jennifer Gillom led the way with 20 points. Later that month, the Comets beat them 77-69 despite a big game from Timms. She finished with 24 points in that outing.
These two teams met once again towards the end of the year, and Houston beat them 74-70.
Up until the Comets folded, they battled the Mercury, and Phoenix was on the losing end of that series. They played 42 games against each other, and Houston was 24-18 in those games.
The Mercury have done well against most teams, but the Comets were one of the few that had the upper hand against them. Regardless, both teams are legendary and have a special place in league history.
