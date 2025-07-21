Where Was Phoenix In Last Week's Power Rankings?
In what has been a good year, the Phoenix Mercury are putting the league on notice. They have had one of the best starts in the WNBA this year, and they are competing with teams like the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty.
The Mercury are 15-7 this season, and after getting a brief break, Phoenix will be in action on Wednesday.
Phoenix is a contender, and they are getting the proper respect and recognition.
In the Week 8 WNBA Power Rankings, the Mercury were second. The only team ahead of them was the Lynx, who have had the best record in the league up to this point. At the time of these rankings, the Lynx were 18-4, and they were preparing for games against the Chicago Sky and the Mercury.
Minnesota ended up winning both of those games, as they beat Chicago 91-78 and they beat Phoenix 79-66.
Phoenix was preparing for games against the Golden State Valkyries and the Lynx at the time of these rankings. They beat Golden State 78-77. Then, they suffered the loss to Minnesota.
Before that, the Mercury defeated the Dallas Wings and the Lynx. They lost on the road against Dallas, but bounced back with their 30-point win. They hosted Minnesota in the third game of the season series, and they beat the Lynx 79-71.
The Mercury have maintained the second spot in the rankings. They were second in Week 7, as well as previous weeks. This was in line with standings, as the Mercury were behind the Lynx most of the time. Phoenix is now third in the league standings wise, as New York took over the second spot. They are 15-6, and they are on a three-game win streak.
Phoenix has some challenges ahead, as they face the Atlanta Dream, the Liberty and the Washington Mystics. This will be their first meeting with the Dream, and Atlanta has had a good year. They are fifth in the league with a record of 13-9. The Liberty remain a tough team, and they will do everything in their power to hand the Mercury a loss. The Mystics are having a decent year, and they have defeated strong teams in the past.
The Week 9 rankings are coming up, and after their loss to Minnesota, it will be interesting to see where the Mercury land.
