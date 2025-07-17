Mercury Get Well-Deserved Break As All-Star Approaches
Things did not go in the Phoenix Mercury's favor on Wednesday. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx in what was a difficult game. The Mercury made lineup changes, as guard Monique Akoa Makani missed the game due to a concussion.
The Mercury relied on a lineup of Sami Whitcomb, Kathryn Westbield, Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Mack and DeWanna Bonner. Bonner has come off the bench since her return to Phoenix, but with the Mercury's injuries, she had to step in.
Before this loss, Phoenix won their last three games. They beat the Dallas Wings, the Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries. They traveled to Minnesota to take on a team that has not lost a game on their home floor.
Phoenix won the previous games without Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper.
Sabally is out with an ankle injury, but when she was on the court, she was having her best year. Copper dealt with a knee injury at the beginning of the year, and she returned to action in June. Now, she is out with a hamstring injury. On top of their stars, the Mercury are playing without one of their rookies. Mercury rookie Lexi Held has missed time due to a lung injury.
It has been a good year for the Mercury, but it has not been easy. With so many injuries, it is hard to remain competitive. However, Phoenix is holding on.
Their game against the Lynx was their last game before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. This break gives the Mercury a chance to recover and regroup. Sabally and Thomas are a part of the All-Star Game, but with her injury, she may sit out.
The other Mercury players get a chance to relax. The season is moving fast, and Phoenix is playing exceptionally well. Their injuries have not deterred them too much, but with the second half of the season approaching, they will need all hands on deck.
Phoenix needs to be healthy. They are competing with teams like the Lynx and the Liberty. They also want to maintain a lead over teams such as the Seattle Storm and the Atlanta Dream. With the various injuries that they are dealing with, now is the perfect time to rest. Then, as the season resumes, they can get back to their full strength.
Please follow us on X for updates on the Mercury and All-Star when you click right here!