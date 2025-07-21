How Many Assists Does Alyssa Thomas Have This Season?
Alyssa Thomas is having a blast with the Phoenix Mercury. She has adjusted to her new team, and she is playing her typical game.
Thomas can impact the game in various ways, and one of her biggest strengths is her passing. The veteran forward has the passing ability of a guard, and it is evident as she is the league leader in assists.
So far, Thomas averages 9.5 assists. She sits on top of this category, as she averages more assists than Caitlin Clark, Courtney Williams, Natasha Cloud and Skylar Diggins. All of these players are guards, and three of them even participated in the 2025 WNBA Skills Challenge.
Thomas is dishing the ball, and she will likely remain the leader in this category.
With the way Phoenix's veteran is passing, it can make someone wonder how many assists she has in total this season. So, it is time to explore.
Thomas has a total of 162 assists. Williams is second, and she has a total of 144. Diggins is behind Williams, and she had 134. These players are starting to catch up to Thomas total wise, but as the second half of the season begins, the Phoenix star will create more separation.
The Mercury forward has had some special moments when it comes to passing. She tallied a triple-double against the Dallas Wings, as she had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. That game was her third time having 15 or more assists in a game this year. She did it against the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty.
Thomas' triple-double watch is officially underway, as she so close to tallying one before her game against Minnesota. For example, in the Mercury's first meeting with the Liberty, she had 18 points,15 rebounds and seven assists. So, if she had three more assists, she would have had her triple-double then.
In the past few years, Thomas has had multiple triple-doubles during the season. She could have another before the season is over. If she does, that means she will have a big game facilitating wise.
Despite players like Williams or Diggins getting closer, Thomas will likely hold on to her spot. Then, by the end of the season, she will be the WNBA Assists Leader of 2025.
