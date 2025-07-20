Will A Mercury Player Enter The Top 10 In Steals?
The Phoenix Mercury have been one of the league's best teams on both ends of the floor. They are an excellent offensive team, and they are in the top five in points per game. They are fifth as they average 83.4 points.
When it comes to defense, the Mercury are in the top five of categories such as steals per game and defensive rating. They are third in defensive rating with a rating of 98.5. As far as steals, they are second and they average 8.6.
As a team, they hold their own on defense. They play as a unit, and some of their top players have active hands. When it comes to team leader in steals, Lexi Held averaged 1.5 while she was in action. There are three players right behind Held, as Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Mack and Satou Sabally average 1.4.
The Mercury have at least nine players averaging at least one steal, and that has helped them become a legitimate defensive team.
With nine players averaging a steal, it is only natural that the Mercury have players on the league leader list.
Sabally and Thomas are 15th and 16th on the steals per game list. The league leader in this category is Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm. She averages 2.4. Dearica Hamby is second, and she averages 1.9. Chicago Sky's Ariel Atkins is right behind Hamby as she also averages 1.9.
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and Connecticut Sun's Saniya Rivers close out the top five, and they average 1.8 steals.
With the second half of the season approaching, Sabally and Thomas may creep into the top 10. Thomas is doing a bit of everything on the court, and that includes being active on the defensive end. Sabally is known for her scoring, but since the 2023 season, she has averaged at least one steal every year.
Azura Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks is 10th in steals per game this season, and she averages 1.6. The Mercury stars are within range, but they are competing with others like New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, Chicago's Angel Reese and Los Angeles' Kelsey Plum. However, if Sabally is back, and the Mercury are healthy, both she and Thomas may pass these players.
This has been an excellent year for the Mercury, and by the end of the season, their players could climb this category as well as others.
Please follow us on X and keep up with your favorite team when you click right here!