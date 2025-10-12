Mercury's Copper Gives It Her All In Finals
Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the start of the 2024 season, and she has been of their best players. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. This season, she averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.
Copper's season helped the Mercury reached the playoffs once again, and they reached the WNBA Finals. They faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces ended up sweeping them.
Despite the loss, the Mercury showed that they are an exceptional team, and they have what it takes to win a championship.
Copper's performance in the series was one of the bright spots, and she did her part as the Mercury tried to keep their playoff run alive. The Mercury guard showcased her scoring abilities, and it all began with a hot start in the first game of the series.
In Game 1, the Mercury were on the road. They defeated the Minnesota Lynx to reach the WNBA Finals, while the Aces beat the Indiana Fever. The Mercury and the Aces ended up fighting for a championship, and Las Vegas started that series off with a win.
Las Vegas beat Phoenix 89-86 in that game, and Copper had 21 points, four rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix wanted to bounce back in the second game, but Las Vegas beat them 91-78. Copper had another strong performance, as she finished with 23 points and three rebounds.
The Aces had a 2-0 lead over the Mercury, and Phoenix returned home in hopes of winning a game. However, Las Vegas beat them 90-88. The Mercury's scoring guard finished the game with 17 points, two rebounds and a steal.
Copper goes for 30 in Game 4
In the final game of the series, Copper had 30 points, six rebounds and an assist. It was a big game, and it showed that the Mercury were going to compete all the way to the end.
Overall, Copper averaged 22.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. She had a great series, and she managed to have a good playoff run overall. Copper is one of the team's best scorers, and when the team needed her, she made sure to get going on the offensive end. She was a key to their success, and if she stays with the team, she will continue to add to her legacy.
Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper and her time in the WNBA Finals when you click right here!