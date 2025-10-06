Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Copper Off To Hot Start, Shines In Loss

The Phoenix Mercury are trailing in the WNBA Finals, but one of their stars is shining.

Davion Moore

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Things did not go in the Phoenix Mercury's favor in Game 2, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 91-78. It was a competitive game in the beginning, then the Aces stars got going and built a lead.

Phoenix will head home for the next two games, and they have a chance to pick up a win, and possibly tie the series. It will not be easy, but if any can do it, it is the Mercury.

Despite the loss, the Mercury had some nice showings from their stars. However, one of their stars stood out the most.

Kahleah Coppe
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper speaks to the media after the team's practice at Mountain America Performance Center before their WNBA Finals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 1, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer, as she finished with 23 points. She also had three rebounds in the process. Like the first game, Copper got off to a hot start, and she made three 3-pointers in this game. She shot well overall, as she was 9-of-18 from the field.

Satou Sabally was close behind her, as the "Unicorn" finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists. She made two 3-pointers in this game, but she shot nine. Then, Alyssa Thomas, who is the final player in the Mercury's trio, had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. She dealt with foul trouble in this game, as she had four fouls.

The Mercury fought in the first game, and this time around, the Aces were too much. However, the series is not over. Phoenix is not only returning home for the next two games, this series will be a seven-game series. So, while the Aces have the upper hand, there is still time for the Mercury to get back on track.

Kahleah Coppe
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates making a three point shot against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Copper has done well in this series so far, and she helps set the tone for the Mercury. With her team being back on their home floor, she can keep that momentum going and have a big game that leads to her team's first victory.

The Mercury have a great trio, and if Copper plays at a high level, and Sabally and Thomas are doing their part, there is still hope for the team.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the fourth quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Phoenix cannot get discouraged at this time. They still have a shot, and when they step on their home floor, they will look like the team they have been throughout this run.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and see if Kahleah Copper stands out in the next game when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.