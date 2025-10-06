Mercury's Copper Off To Hot Start, Shines In Loss
Things did not go in the Phoenix Mercury's favor in Game 2, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 91-78. It was a competitive game in the beginning, then the Aces stars got going and built a lead.
Phoenix will head home for the next two games, and they have a chance to pick up a win, and possibly tie the series. It will not be easy, but if any can do it, it is the Mercury.
Despite the loss, the Mercury had some nice showings from their stars. However, one of their stars stood out the most.
Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer, as she finished with 23 points. She also had three rebounds in the process. Like the first game, Copper got off to a hot start, and she made three 3-pointers in this game. She shot well overall, as she was 9-of-18 from the field.
Satou Sabally was close behind her, as the "Unicorn" finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists. She made two 3-pointers in this game, but she shot nine. Then, Alyssa Thomas, who is the final player in the Mercury's trio, had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. She dealt with foul trouble in this game, as she had four fouls.
The Mercury fought in the first game, and this time around, the Aces were too much. However, the series is not over. Phoenix is not only returning home for the next two games, this series will be a seven-game series. So, while the Aces have the upper hand, there is still time for the Mercury to get back on track.
Copper has done well in this series so far, and she helps set the tone for the Mercury. With her team being back on their home floor, she can keep that momentum going and have a big game that leads to her team's first victory.
The Mercury have a great trio, and if Copper plays at a high level, and Sabally and Thomas are doing their part, there is still hope for the team.
Phoenix cannot get discouraged at this time. They still have a shot, and when they step on their home floor, they will look like the team they have been throughout this run.
