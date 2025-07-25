Mercury Begin Road Trip With Game Against Liberty
The Phoenix Mercury have lost their last two games, but they are looking to get back on track. They are taking on the New York Liberty today, who are second in the league behind the Minnesota Lynx.
The Liberty have a record 16-6, and they look like they can repeat. They won their first championship last year, as they beat the Lynx 3-2. Sandy Brondello, the Mercury's former coach led them to their win.
Phoenix has done well against the Liberty this season, as they beat them in their last two outings.
This matchup against the Liberty is the start of a brief road trip. After this game, the Mercury will face the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever on the road.
Washington has been a surprise this year, as they are 11-12. They have lost their last two games, but overall, they have stayed near the .500 mark. The Mystics have managed to beat teams like the Lynx, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mystics' rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are leading the way, and they are the building blocks of Washington's rebuild. Washington will face the Storm before their game against Phoenix.
Indiana is having a solid year. They are 13-12, and recently, they have played without their star Caitlin Clark. They beat the Aces 80-70 on Thursday, with Kelsey Mitchell leading the way with 21 points. The Fever will face the Sky before their game against the Mercury.
The Mercury are a decent road team, as they have an away record of 6-4. Phoenix is best on their home floor, as they have a record of 9-4. The Mercury had key players back in their game against the Dream. Kaleah Copper and Satou Sabally were back in the starting lineup, and Lexi Held came off the bench.
It was good to see these players back in action, and as they gear up for their road trip, Phoenix can use them.
Road trips are never easy. Regardless of the opponent, catching a team on the right night can lead to a loss. It can be a moment where the road team's shots are not falling, and the home team is on fire. The Mercury have some big games ahead of them, and if they win at least two, they are in good shape.
