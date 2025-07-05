Season Series: Mercury vs Liberty
In sports, the regular season is where teams establish themselves. It is the period where teams compete and hope to win it all. It all starts with a team putting themselves in the best position to win. Basically, a team goes out there, tries to win as many games as possible, and come playoff time, they are focused on winning a championship.
During the regular season, teams will face each other multiple times. Anything can happen in these season series, and the momentum of a series can carry over into the playoffs. At this point in the season, the Phoenix Mercury are 12-6. One of the factors that helped them get to this point was their recent win streak.
The Mercury won six games in a row before losing to the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings. During that stretch of wins, they faced one of their toughest opponents. Phoenix faced the New York Liberty in that time, and the Mercury did something impressive. They beat the Liberty twice.
In their first game against New York, the Mercury won 89-81. Their starters had a solid showing, and Kitja Laksa contributed off the bench. Monique Akoa Makani was their leading scorer, but Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally finished with 18 and 15 respectively. Sami Whitcomb, who was starting at the time, had 16 points.
Breanna Stewart had an MVP-caliber performance for New York, as she finished with 35 points. The Liberty have the second-best record in the league, and the Mercury managed to hand them a loss in Barclays Center.
In the second game, the Mercury hosted the Liberty, and they won 106-91. Sabally was the Mercury's leading scorer with 25 points. Stewart had a quieter game this time around as she had 17 points. This was their sixth win before the Aces snapped their streak.
The Mercury are 2-0 against the defending champions. They will meet New York again later in the month. Then, they will battle once again in August.
Two wins over New York are worth mentioning. The Liberty have a chance to even the series, but the momentum is in the Mercury's favor.
The playoffs are going to be a challenge, but if the Mercury happen to meet New York down the line, they have proved they can beat them.
A new champion could be crowned, and it may be Phoenix.
