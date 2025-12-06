Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Two Mercury Picks Made Playoff History

The Phoenix Mercury are no stranger to making the playoffs, and two picks with similar histories were a part of some of their playoff runs.

Davion Moore

Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell drives the ball past Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell drives the ball past Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times over the years. They made it for the first time in 1997, and they made it in 1998 and 2000 before missing the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.

The Mercury have had their share of players, and some of them were around for at least one playoff run. When it comes to Phoenix's franchise lists, there are some big names on the postseason lists.

Diana Taurasi is one of them, and after spending her entire career with the Mercury, she finds herself on top of different lists. For example, she is first on the postseason games played list, as she appeared in 73 playoff games.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner is second on the list, as she has played 61 playoff games with the Mercury. Brittney Griner is third, as she played 47, which is three more than Penny Taylor played in her time with the team.

When it comes to the last spot on the list, two players are tied. Mistie Bass and Leilani Mitchell both played 17 postseason games with Phoenix, and they played for the Mercury around the same time.

Mistie Bas
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Mistie Bass (right) and guard DeWanna Bonner following the game against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bass joined the team in 2014, which was the year the Mercury won their third championship. She played 34 games during the regular season, and she did not start in any of them. As far as playoff games, she appeared in eight, and she was a reserve. The Mercury went on an impressive run, and in the end, Bass won a championship.

The following year, Bass played 33 games and she started in seven. The Mercury made the playoffs once again, and she played four games. Then, in her final year with the team, she played 33 games and started in one. She appeared in five playoff games.

Mitchell returns to the Mercury

Mitchell and Bass had similar paths, as she was drafted by the Mercury, but she did not play for them until years later. She joined them in 2015, and she played four games during that year's playoff run. She spent some time with the Washington Mystics the following year, but she was back with the Mercury and was a part of more playoff runs.

Leilani Mitchel
Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (13) passes in the third quarter against the Phoenix Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell (5) at Target Center. The Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 71-56. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Overall, she played 17 with the Mercury, and her final playoff appearance in general was in a game with Washington.

Eventually, some of Phoenix's current players will pass Bass and Mitchell. Regardless of that fact, both of these players will still be remembered for what they contributed during that time.

