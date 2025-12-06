How Two Mercury Picks Made Playoff History
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times over the years. They made it for the first time in 1997, and they made it in 1998 and 2000 before missing the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.
The Mercury have had their share of players, and some of them were around for at least one playoff run. When it comes to Phoenix's franchise lists, there are some big names on the postseason lists.
Diana Taurasi is one of them, and after spending her entire career with the Mercury, she finds herself on top of different lists. For example, she is first on the postseason games played list, as she appeared in 73 playoff games.
DeWanna Bonner is second on the list, as she has played 61 playoff games with the Mercury. Brittney Griner is third, as she played 47, which is three more than Penny Taylor played in her time with the team.
When it comes to the last spot on the list, two players are tied. Mistie Bass and Leilani Mitchell both played 17 postseason games with Phoenix, and they played for the Mercury around the same time.
Bass joined the team in 2014, which was the year the Mercury won their third championship. She played 34 games during the regular season, and she did not start in any of them. As far as playoff games, she appeared in eight, and she was a reserve. The Mercury went on an impressive run, and in the end, Bass won a championship.
The following year, Bass played 33 games and she started in seven. The Mercury made the playoffs once again, and she played four games. Then, in her final year with the team, she played 33 games and started in one. She appeared in five playoff games.
Mitchell returns to the Mercury
Mitchell and Bass had similar paths, as she was drafted by the Mercury, but she did not play for them until years later. She joined them in 2015, and she played four games during that year's playoff run. She spent some time with the Washington Mystics the following year, but she was back with the Mercury and was a part of more playoff runs.
Overall, she played 17 with the Mercury, and her final playoff appearance in general was in a game with Washington.
Eventually, some of Phoenix's current players will pass Bass and Mitchell. Regardless of that fact, both of these players will still be remembered for what they contributed during that time.
