How Mercury's Bass Contributed To Duke's Success
Mistie Bass was one of the Phoenix Mercury's draft picks in 2006, but she did not play with them until later on. She was traded to the Houston Comets after she was drafted, and she played with them for three seasons.
The Comets folded after the 2008 season, and Bass was a part of a dispersal draft. She was selected by the Chicago Sky, and she played with them for two years. Then, after spending time with the Connecticut Sun, she made her way to Phoenix.
Before playing in the WNBA, Bass attended Duke. She averaged 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in her four years. Her best season was her third year, as she averaged 11.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.
Bass had some good games during that time, and she scored a total of 1,408 points. She reached that number by having some strong performance, and her best were against Florida State and Miami.
In 2004, Bass had 23 points against Florida State. She also had 11 rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Bass' team lost that game, as Florida State picked up an 80-74 win. Duke played well in that game, as Bass was one of three players who scored 10 or more points. Alana Beard had 22 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Lindsey Harding finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Bass leads Duke in big win
The other 23-point game happened in 2005, and it was in Duke's big win over Miami. Bass and her team picked up a 95-61 win, and she was the leading scorer. On top of her 23 points, she also had eight rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Duke had two other players who scored in double figures, and they both had 18 points. Those players were Jessica Foley and Monique Currie. Foley had four steals, three assists and two rebounds. Currie had six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.
Overall, Bass had eight games of 20 or more points during her time with Duke. One thing that stands out about that is outside of the loss against Florida State, Duke won every game where she scored at least 20. So, that shows how important she was to the team.
Bass had a nice WNBA career, and in 2014, her talent and her experience helped the Mercury win another championship.
