Penny Taylor Comes To Phoenix, Makes A Tremendous Impact
Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and before joining the team, she played for the Cleveland Rockers. When that team folded, she was a part of a dispersal draft, and she went to the Mercury.
Taylor had some excellent years with the Mercury, and she helped the team win championships.
The All-Star forward's career started in 2001, and in her first season with the Rockers, she played every game. However, she came off the bench in all of them. She still had a solid year, as she averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
In her second season, Taylor's role changed, and she became a starter. She played 30 games, and she started in 26. She missed two games that season, but she still played a high level.
The following year, Taylor played 34 games, and she started in 33. She played every game, and that was a significant season for Cleveland. That would be the Rockers' last season, and Taylor found her new home.
Phoenix's new star played 33 games in her first season with the team, which means she missed one game. That did not matter, as she had a strong season.
Taylor cannot be stopped in Mercury's successful season
Taylor continued to play well, and the next time she had a perfect season was in 2007. She played 34 games, and she averaged a career-high 17.8 points. The Mercury won a championship, and they beat the defending champions to do it. It was a good year for Taylor and her teammates, and they made history in the process.
After that season, Taylor missed the following year. The Mercury failed to reach the playoffs, but they bounced back in 2009. Their forward was back in action, and she played 14 games. Phoenix won another championship, as the talented squad beat the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix's star retired years later, and she did not have any perfect seasons after the Mercury's first championship. Overall, she had three seasons where she played every game. She battled injuries at certain points of her career, but when she was healthy, she was a game-changing star.
Taylor made an impact in her time with the Mercury, and she had her jersey retired by them. She was quite the talent, and her performances are still talked about today.
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