Michele Timms And Others Get Mercury Back In The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury returned to the playoffs in 2000, and players like Michele Timms made an impact.

Fans cheer as the Phoenix Mercury play against the New York Liberty at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, but they returned the following year. They had an impressive 20-12 season, and they faced the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury were fourth in the Western Conference, and the Sparks were on top. They finished the season with a record of 28-4, and the Houston Comets and the Sacramento Monarchs were ahead of Phoenix.

Los Angeles beat Phoenix in the first round, but the Mercury had their third playoff appearance in four years. Things changed after that season, but that year served as a reminder of what the Mercury could do when at their best.

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury mascot Scorch at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury were a successful team, and some of their international players helped them get to that point. For starters, they had Michele Timms, and she was the Mercury's first player. They received her during the allocation period, and they received Jennifer Gillom right after that.

Timms was one of the international players on the 2000 roster, and she averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 assists, two rebounds and 1.9 steals. The Mercury legend saw limited action that year, as she played eight games. The year before that, she played 30 games, and she averaged 6.8 points, five assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Despite playing eight games, Timms contributed, and she was one of five international players on that year's team.

Michele, Michelle, Michelle

Michelle Brogan was one of the others, and like Timms, she is from Australia. She was a part of the 1998 team, and after missing the 1999 season due to maternity leave, she returned in 2000.

Brogan played 28 games, and she averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals. She played well, and tied her career high that year. She had 18 points against the Portland Fire, and in 1998, she had 18 points against the Utah Starzz.

Skechers senior pr manager Meghan Knowles sets up a display of Skechers shoes before members of Mumford High School girls basketball, volleyball and cheer programs line up for a free pair of Skechers during an assembly at their school on Tuesday, March 11, 2026, announcing a $20,000 donation supporting girls’ athletics at the Detroit school from Skechers and AdoptAClassroom.org. About forty-five athletes were given a free pair of shoes after listening to a recorded video message from WNBA star / Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another international player joined the team, as Michelle Cleary made her debut. She was a great facilitator, and she averaged 3.2 assists. She also averaged 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. She had a 12-point game that year, and the Mercury lost to the Starzz.

Maria Stepanova was in her third season with the team, and she played 15 games. She averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. Then, the Mercury had one more international player, as Rankica Šarenac played 20 games in her first and only season in the WNBA.

Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; A detail shot of a basketball during practice for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Mercury continued to add international talent, and they helped the team make the playoffs.

