Michele Timms And Others Get Mercury Back In The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, but they returned the following year. They had an impressive 20-12 season, and they faced the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury were fourth in the Western Conference, and the Sparks were on top. They finished the season with a record of 28-4, and the Houston Comets and the Sacramento Monarchs were ahead of Phoenix.
Los Angeles beat Phoenix in the first round, but the Mercury had their third playoff appearance in four years. Things changed after that season, but that year served as a reminder of what the Mercury could do when at their best.
The Mercury were a successful team, and some of their international players helped them get to that point. For starters, they had Michele Timms, and she was the Mercury's first player. They received her during the allocation period, and they received Jennifer Gillom right after that.
Timms was one of the international players on the 2000 roster, and she averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 assists, two rebounds and 1.9 steals. The Mercury legend saw limited action that year, as she played eight games. The year before that, she played 30 games, and she averaged 6.8 points, five assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Despite playing eight games, Timms contributed, and she was one of five international players on that year's team.
Michele, Michelle, Michelle
Michelle Brogan was one of the others, and like Timms, she is from Australia. She was a part of the 1998 team, and after missing the 1999 season due to maternity leave, she returned in 2000.
Brogan played 28 games, and she averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals. She played well, and tied her career high that year. She had 18 points against the Portland Fire, and in 1998, she had 18 points against the Utah Starzz.
Another international player joined the team, as Michelle Cleary made her debut. She was a great facilitator, and she averaged 3.2 assists. She also averaged 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. She had a 12-point game that year, and the Mercury lost to the Starzz.
Maria Stepanova was in her third season with the team, and she played 15 games. She averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. Then, the Mercury had one more international player, as Rankica Šarenac played 20 games in her first and only season in the WNBA.
The Mercury continued to add international talent, and they helped the team make the playoffs.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's international players and how they played during the 2000 season when you click right here!