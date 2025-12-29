How The Mercury And The Suns Made The Playoffs
The 1998 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury. They made history, and they paved the way for teams that came after them.
The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals, and before that, they finished the regular season with a reocrd of 19-11. They started their playoff journey with a series against the Cleveland Rockers, and they beat them 2-1. Phoenix won the first game, and after Cleveland won the second game, the Mercury responded with a win in Game 3.
Bridget Pettis had a big game, as she had a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds. She also had five assists, two steals and a block. The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Michelle Brogan had 14 points and Jennifer Gillom had 11. Brogon also had nine rebounds, an assist and a steal. Gillom had seven rebounds and two assists.
Phoenix's stars delivered, and their performances led to a series against the Houston Comets. The Comets beat the Mercury 2-1, and they won their second championship.
Mercury get a victory over the Comets
The Mercury started that series with a win, as they beat the Comets 54-51. They were home for that, and they picked up win in front of their fans. Gillom led the way in that game, and she had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. She was the only Mercury player who scored in double figures.
Gillom and her teammates had momentum, but the Comets won the next two games. They beat the Mercury 74-69 in an overtime game, and they beat Phoenix 80-71 in the final game.
Despite the loss, it was a good year for the Mercury, later that year, the Mercury's NBA counterpart began their season. The Phoenix Suns were getting started, and by the end of the regular season, they had a record of 27-23. They were seventh in the Western Conference, and they had a playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland won the series, as the Blazers beat the Suns 3-0. Then, they beat the Utah Jazz in the next round before losing to the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns did well that season, but the Trail Blazers got the best of them. Still, they kept their playoff streak alive.
The city of Phoenix was in a good place, as both the Mercury and the Suns were making the playoffs.
