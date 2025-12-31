Phoenix's 1999 Draft Picks Establish Themselves
The Phoenix Mercury made history in 1998, as they reached the WNBA Finals for the first time. This would pave the way for future rosters, and since then, the team has been in the Finals five more times.
The Mercury had a great year, and they wanted to keep that momentum going. However, things did not go according to plan. Phoenix finished the 1999 season with a record of 15-17, and while they were only two games below .500, they missed the playoffs. The Mercury recovered in 2000, as they finished the season with a record of 20-12, and they made the postseason. They lost to the Los Angeles Sparks, and after that, Phoenix went on a playoff drought.
Before the 1999 season began, the Mercury had a chance to add four new players. They had a draft pick each round, and with their first one, they drafted Edna Campbell. Campbell played 28 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Campbell heads to Seattle in a special draft
Campbell's time with the Mercury was brief, as she went to the Seattle Storm due to an expansion draft. Then, she played for the Sacramento Monarchs and the San Antonio Silver Stars later on.
In her season with the Mercury, Campbell had her career high. She had 22 points against the Monarchs in a game the Mercury lost. She was one of three players who scored in double figures, as Jennifer Gillom had 23 points and Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil had 15.
Campbell tied her career high a year later, as she had 22 points against the Monarchs once again. She was one of two players who scored in double digits.
The Mercury's first-round pick did well, and their second-round pick had a big game as well.
Davis-Wrightsil was the 22nd pick of the 1999 draft, and she played her one and only season with Phoenix. She averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Her best game was against the Mystics, and she was the team's leading scorer with 23 points. She also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
After drafting Davis-Wrightsil, the Mercury picked Lisa Harrison. Harrison had her career high in her second season, and she had 22 points in Phoenix's win over the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury had one more pick after Harrison, and they selected Amanda Wilson. Wilson spent two seasons with them, and she scored six points against the Orlando Miracle.
Phoenix found some great talent in 1999, and in their time with the team, they had some nice performances.
