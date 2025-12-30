How Mercury's Mack And More Defended The Big 12
The Big 12 Conference has had some excellent defenders, and some of them have been honored for their efforts. The Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year is an award given to those who shine on the defensive end.
This award was established in 2006, and two players received it. Abiola Wabara and Courtney Paris won, and they paved the way for those who came after them. Both players impacted the defensive end, and in Paris' case, 3.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in her freshman year. She continued to put up numbers like that in her remaining years.
Paris won the award in 2007 and 2008, and Danielle Gant won it in 2009, players with ties to the Phoenix Mercury received it.
Like the 2006 award, the 2010 one had two winners. Brittney Griner won, and she shared the award with Yvonne Turner. Griner was a freshman, and she averaged 6.4 blocks in her debut. She had a total of 223 blocks, which became an NCAA record. The center was off to a great start, while Turner was preparing for her next step.
Turner was a senior, and she averaged 1.9 steals. She averaged 1.8 in her four years, and her second season was her best in that area.
Griner dominates, wins multiple awards
After strong college careers, both Griner and Turner played for the Mercury. Griner was the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and a year later, she helped Phoenix win its third championship. Turner joined the Mercury in 2017 after spending years overseas. In her third year with the team, she averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Griner continued to shine on the defensive end, and she won the award in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Baylor controlled the award for five years, as Odyssey Sims won it after Griner. Then, players like Chelsea Prince, Imani McGee-Stafford and Brittney Martin won it before another Mercury player won in 2021.
Natasha Mack took home the award, and she averaged four blocks and two steals. That was Mack's final year, and after winning the award, she was drafted by the Chicago Sky. She played three games with them, and she also played a game with the Minnesota Lynx. Now, she is one of the Mercury's best defenders. Mack joined the team in 2024, and during that year, she was one of the team's best shot blockers.
The Mercury have found some great defensive players, and some of their best have come from this conference.
Please follow us on X to read more about Natasha Mack and some of the Mercury top defenders when you click right here!