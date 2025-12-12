Phoenix Mercury’s 2008 Draft Picks Shine With Big Performances
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2008, and they finished the season with a record of 16-18. They won the championship the previous year, but they were unable to get the repeat.
The Mercury did not have a bad season, but they did have some ups and for downs. For example, they started the season with a losing streak before beating the Washington Mystics. Phoenix went 0-4 in the beginning, but a 29-point game from Diana Taurasi helped snap the streak.
Before that season, the Mercury brought in new talent. They had three picks in the 2008 WNBA Draft, and they had one each round. Phoenix had the 13th pick of the draft, which was the second-to-last pick of the first round.
With that pick, the Mercury drafted LaToya Sanders. Sanders attended North Carolina, and in her four seasons, she averaged 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals. She played with the Mercury for a year, and she averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
After that season, she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx, and she averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 17 games. Then, she played for the Los Angeles Sparks and the Mystics later on.
Sanders had her career high with the Mystics, as she had 25 points in a game against the Dallas Wings. Dallas beat Washington 90-81 in that game, and Sanders was the team's leading scorer. She also had five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Washington had one other player who scored in double figures, as Ariel Atkins had 15.
Phoenix's second pick in the 2008 draft was Leilani Mitchell. While she was drafted by the Mercury, she did not play for them until a few years later. They traded her to the New York Liberty, and she spent her first few seasons with them. Then, she spent some seasons with the Mercury and the Mystics.
Mitchell and Griner lead Phoenix to victory
Mitchell had her career high with Phoenix, as she had 29 points against New York. She also had three rebounds and two assists. The Mercury came to play in that game, as Brittney Griner had 29 as well. She also had 14 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
The Mercury had one more pick in the 2008 draft, and they selected Marscilla Packer. She attended Ohio State, and she averaged 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds. She did not play for them during the regular season, but she did appear in a preseason game. The Mercury lost that game, and Packer had six points and two rebounds.
Phoenix has found some talented players over the years, and the 2008 draft was no exception.
