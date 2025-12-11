How Mercury's Lieberman Had A Career High Against East Team
Nancy Lieberman is a basketball legend. She was a star in college, and after those years, she played in the Women's Pro Basketball League (WBL). She was the first pick in the league's draft, and she played for the Dallas Diamonds. Lieberman had a strong season, and she won Rookie of the Year.
Lieberman also played in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA), and she won Most Valuable Player (MVP). She also won a championship the same year.
The WNBA came years later, as it was founded in 1996. It went on to have its first season in 1997, and the Phoenix Mercury were involved. They were one of the original teams, and they built their roster to prepare for the season. After receiving Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms, the Mercury added two other players.
Lady Magic joins the Mercury
Phoenix selected Bridget Pettis and Lieberman in a special draft, and they added other players like Toni Foster and Tia Jackson in a separate draft. Pettis and Lieberman completed college and played professionally elsewhere. Players like Foster and Jackson were fresh out of college.
Lieberman played 25 games for the Mercury, and she came off the bench. She averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds. The Mercury guard was a great facilitator in her career, and she showed that during Phoenix's season.
The Mercury faced the Charlotte Sting, and they beat them 78-63. Phoenix picked up its 15th win of the season, and some key players led the way.
Pettis was the leading scorer, as she had 27 points. She also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Gillom was second, as she had 17 points, five rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block. Timms had 13 points, eight assists, three steals and two rebounds. Then, Foster had 10 points, four rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block.
While Timms led the team in assists that game, Lieberman was close behind. She had five assists, which was her career high in the WNBA.
Lieberman had three games where she had four assists before that. She had four in a loss to the Cleveland Rockers, four in a win against the Utah Starzz and the same in another win against Utah.
The 1997 season was significant for Lieberman and the Mercury, and during the season, she did well as a facilitator.
