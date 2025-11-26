Mercury's 2019 Lineup Begins Playoff Push
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2019 season with a record of 15-19. Despite being a few games under .500, they reached the playoffs for the seventh time in a row. They lost to the Chicago Sky, which is the team they would meet in the WNBA Finals a few years later.
Phoenix played well most of the season, but they struggled in the last month. The Mercury played four games during that time, and they lost all four. They lost to the Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces.
Griner and others kick off the season
Regardless, it was a decent year for the Mercury, and they started things off by going 1-1 in their first two games. The Storm beat them 77-68 in the first game, and they started the season with a starting lineup of DeWana Bonner, Brittney Griner, Briann January, Yvonne Turner and Essence Carson.
Bonner was the team's leading scorer, and she started the season with a bang. She had 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Griner was the second-leading scorer, and she had 18 points. She also had eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
After that game, the Mercury picked up their first win of the season. They beat the Aces 86-84, and all of the starters scored in double figures. Carson had 20 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Griner and Turner both had 18 points, January had 16 and Bonner had 12.
The Mercury had the same lineup, and they played well and got the victory. Phoenix lost the following game, as Minnesota won 58-56. It was another close game for the Mercury, but this one did not go in their favor.
Phoenix's lineup was the same, and while this game was close, Bonner was the lone player who scored in double figures. She had 25 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
The Mercury continued their season, and this lineup stayed the same for a few games. Then, Sancho Lyttle was added, and Carson came off the bench. Phoenix had ups and downs that season, but they managed to stay near .500. Their last month was what stopped them from finishing .500 or better.
After finishing the season with those losses, and a 105-76 loss in the playoffs, the Mercury were getting ready for some changes.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2019 season and the lineups they used when you click right here!