Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's 2019 Lineup Begins Playoff Push

The Phoenix Mercury finished a few games under .500 in 2019. They started the season 1-1, and a talented lineup helped them get going.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner talks with a referee after a no-call against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 8, 2019, in Phoenix. Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner talks with a referee after a no-call against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 8, 2019, in Phoenix. Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner / Brady Klain/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2019 season with a record of 15-19. Despite being a few games under .500, they reached the playoffs for the seventh time in a row. They lost to the Chicago Sky, which is the team they would meet in the WNBA Finals a few years later.

Phoenix played well most of the season, but they struggled in the last month. The Mercury played four games during that time, and they lost all four. They lost to the Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces.

Diana Tauras
Mercury's Brittany Griner (42) high-fives Diana Taurasi (3) as they head to the locker room at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

Griner and others kick off the season

Regardless, it was a decent year for the Mercury, and they started things off by going 1-1 in their first two games. The Storm beat them 77-68 in the first game, and they started the season with a starting lineup of DeWana Bonner, Brittney Griner, Briann January, Yvonne Turner and Essence Carson.

Bonner was the team's leading scorer, and she started the season with a bang. She had 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Griner was the second-leading scorer, and she had 18 points. She also had eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

DeWanna Bonne
Phoenix Mercury's DeWanna Bonner rebounds the ball against the Atlanta Dream in the second half on Aug. 17, 2018, at Taking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Atlanta .vs Phoenix 2018 / Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports

After that game, the Mercury picked up their first win of the season. They beat the Aces 86-84, and all of the starters scored in double figures. Carson had 20 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Griner and Turner both had 18 points, January had 16 and Bonner had 12.

The Mercury had the same lineup, and they played well and got the victory. Phoenix lost the following game, as Minnesota won 58-56. It was another close game for the Mercury, but this one did not go in their favor.

Phoenix's lineup was the same, and while this game was close, Bonner was the lone player who scored in double figures. She had 25 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Leilani Mitchell and Brittney Grine
Mercury's Leilani Mitchell (5) and Brittany Griner (42) double-team Liberty's Tina Charles (31) during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

The Mercury continued their season, and this lineup stayed the same for a few games. Then, Sancho Lyttle was added, and Carson came off the bench. Phoenix had ups and downs that season, but they managed to stay near .500. Their last month was what stopped them from finishing .500 or better.

After finishing the season with those losses, and a 105-76 loss in the playoffs, the Mercury were getting ready for some changes.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2019 season and the lineups they used when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.