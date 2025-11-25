Why The Mercury's Big Games Helped Them Make The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury were coming off a bad year, and they needed to get back on track. The 2024 season was a chance to do that, and after making a few moves, they reached the playoffs.
The Mercury had some nice performances that season, and their new addition, Kahleah Copper, played a big role in most of their games. Phoenix had some high-scoring performances that year, and the biggest was against the Dallas Wings.
Copper scores 34, Mercury get a win
Phoenix beat Dallas 104-96 in that game, and Copper had one of her best games. She had 34 points, a rebound and an assist. Brittney Griner was the second-leading scorer, as she had 24 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist.
Diana Taurasi had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Rebecca Allen played well, as she had 14 points, three rebounds and a block. Then, Natasha Cloud had a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists.
The Mercury's next-best game was against a familiar face. They beat the Wings 100-84, and Copper had another big game. She had 32 points this time around, and she also had five rebounds and four assists.
Griner was next in line, and she had 23 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Cloud had 14 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.
Phoenix's wins over Dallas were the games where the team scored 100 or more points. The Mercury came close a few times, and most of them were wins. They beat the New York Liberty 99-93, and they had six players who scored at least 10 points.
Griner and Taurasi both had 19 points, Allen and Copper finished with 17 points each, Sophie Cunningham had 13 and Cloud had 11.
The Mercury scored 98 in a win over the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury's new star had 37 points in that game, and she also had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Sug Sutton had 12 points, a rebound, a steal and a block. Cloud had a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists. She was three rebounds shy of a triple-double.
Phoenix had some strong performances, and players like Copper and Cloud contributed.
