Phoenix's 2025 Roster Represents Several Colleges
The Phoenix Mercury prepared for the 2025 season, and their hard work paid off. The franchise added several new faces, including two new stars, and they were named All-Stars in their first season with the team.
Phoenix added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both of them had strong seasons. Sabally was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3 points. Thomas had a big year, and she was third in scoring. Kahleah Copper averaged 15.6 points, and Thomas was close behind her.
Mercury add talent, have successful season
The Mercury found several talented players, and all of them helped the team in some way. For example, Natasha Mack, one of the team's returning players, is a defensive specialist. Sami Whitcomb is a veteran, and she is a 3-point threat. The Mercury covered all areas, and it paid off in the long run.
All of these players have different journeys, and they all came from different programs. For example, Thomas attended Maryland during her college years, and she averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals.
Sabally attended Oregon, and she averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals during her three seasons. Kahleah Copper, who joined the team before the start of the 2024 season, attended Rutgers, and she averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals. Her journey got off to an interesting start, as she averaged 5.1 points in her first season. Then, her role grew, and she became one of the team's go-to players.
The stars attended different schools, and many of the team's key players had their own college adventures. DeWanna Bonner attended Auburn, and when she came to the WNBA, she had a big impact on the Mercury. She helped them win a championship in her first season, and she won Sixth Woman of the Year. After spending the last few seasons with an Eastern Conference team, the veteran made her way back to Phoenix. She nearly won another championship, as the team made the Finals.
Around the world
With the exception of Monique Akoa Makani, all of Phoenix's players attended college. Interestingly enough, none of them attended the same university. The closest the Mercury came to that was with Kiana Williams and Haley Jones.
Williams attended Stanford, and her final year was 2021. Stanford won a championship that year, and Williams was drafted by the Seattle Storm later on.
Jones attended Stanford, and she signed a deal with the Mercury in June. She played four games before she was waived. Then, she finished the season with the Dallas Wings. The Mercury have ties to different colleges, and last year, several schools were represented.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2025 roster and the start of their WNBA journeys when you click right here!