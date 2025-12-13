Mercury's Sabally Ruled Out From Unrivaled
Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she had a strong season. She was the team's leading scorer, as she averaged 16.3 points. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
The Mercury pulled off a big deal, as they acquired the "Unicorn" and Alyssa Thomas. Both players had great years, and they were named All-Stars. Thomas received recognition elsewhere, as she was a candidate for Most Valuable Player (MVP), and she made the All-WNBA First Team. She also made the All-Defensive First Team.
Before the start of the season, Sabally and Thomas played in Unrivaled. Sabally played for Phantom BC and Thomas played for Laces BC.
Both players were expected to return to Unrivaled this season, but now, things have changed. Unrivaled made an announcement on Friday, and it involved Sabally. The league announced that the Mercury forward is out indefinitely due to lingering symptoms from a concussion.
Sabally suffered a concussion in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, and she was out for Game 4. Before suffering the injury, she had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. After the injury, the Mercury fought their way back into the game, and they lost 90-88 after A'ja Wilson made a game-winning shot.
Sabally shines during the playoffs
Before the injury, the Mercury forward was on a tear. She was having a strong playoff run, and when it came to the series against the Las Vegas Aces, she started off hot. She had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in the first game. The Aces won that game, as they beat the Mercury 89-86. Then, in Game 2, the "Unicorn" had 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
When it comes to her play in Unrivaled, Sabally averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Phanton BC did not have the best year, but Sabally had some great performances.
Sabally's best game in Unrivaled was against Mist BC, and she had 29 points, three rebounds and an assist. Brittney Griner had a big game as well, as she had 29 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal. This was Phantom BC's first win, and they finished the year with a record of 4-10.
The Mercury forward played well in Unrivaled, and as she continues to recover, she will come back stronger than ever.
Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally and her time in Unrivaled when you click right here!