Mercury Add More Second-Round Talents
The Phoenix Mercury added some talented players in their early years, and in some cases, they found some of them were second-round picks. The Mercury drafted Adrian Williams-Strong in 2000, and she became an All-Star a few seasons later.
The Mercury did not have a first-round pick the year they drafted her, but they managed to pick up a skilled player in the process.
Phoenix had four picks in the 2001 draft, and one of them was a first-round pick. However, when it came to the 2002 WNBA Draft, the Mercury drafted late. It was similar to their 2000 draft, and they selected their first player in the second round.
In a draft that featured players like Sue Bird, Swin Cash and others, the Mercury selected Tootie Shaw.
Shaw attended Wichita State, and she averaged 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in her four years. Her best season was her last, and she averaged 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. While Shaw was drafted by the Mercury, she did not play for them. She was waived almost a month later.
After that, the Mercury had four picks in 2003. Their second-round pick was Petra Ujhelyi. Ujhelyi attended South Carolina, and during that time, she averaged 8.3 points, seven rebound and 2.2 assists.
Ujhelyi did not play for Phoenix, but she did spend time in the WNBA. The Mercury traded her to the Detroit Shock, and she played 14 games with them. She was waived the following year.
The 2004 WNBA Draft was a significant one, and the Mercury found a new star. They drafted Diana Taurasi in the first round, and she had a successful career. She averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in her career.
Taurasi was a great pick, and after picking Chandi Jones later in that round, the Mercury drafted Ashley Robinson in the second round.
Mercury lose center due to an expansion draft
Robinson spent two seasons with the Mercury, and while she came off the bench in her first season, she spent time as a starter in her second. She played 34 games, and she started in 15.
After her two seasons with Phoenix, Robinson played for the Chicago Sky. She was a part of an expansion draft, and the Sky selected her with the ninth pick. She played with them for a season before playing for the Seattle Storm.
The Mercury continued to add players, and in 2005, they drafted Angelina Williams in the second round. Before that, they drafted Sandora Irvin in the first. The following year, they brought in Cappie Pondexter, and in the second round, they drafted Liz Shimek. Shimek was traded to the Houston Comets, and she went to the Sky after that. On top of that, they drafted Mistie Bass a few picks later, and she was traded as well.
Phoenix continued to add talent, and while some of those picks played elsewhere, their journey began with the Mercury.
