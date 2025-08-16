Rewind: Adrian Williams-Strong Represents Mercury In 2003 All-Star
In any sport, making the All-Star Game is a huge honor. It is a testament to a player's hard work, and they get the chance to shine with their peers. The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of All-Stars, and in some cases, some of their stars have been in multiple All-Star Games. Diana Taurasi was an 11-time All-Star, and Brittney Griner is a 10-time All-Star herself.
The Mercury have been involved in the All-Star Game since the beginning, and in 2003, they had a lone representative.
The 2003 WNBA All-Star Game took place in New York. It was the typical East vs. West format, and some of the leagues top stars were in action. Players like Dawn Staley, Tamika Catchings, Becky Hammon and Swin Cash represented the East. On the West side, players like Lisa Leslie, SueBird, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson were in action.
The Mercury are represented once again
Phoenix was represented by Adrian Williams-Strong, who came off the bench in this game.
Williams-Strong was drafted by the Mercury in 2000. She played with them from 2000 to 2004. Her best season with Phoenix was in 2003, as she averaged 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. During that season, she had a career-high 20 points against the Detroit Shock. She also had 11 rebounds.
The Mercury forward/center had a nice season, and she was rewarded for her hard work. Williams-Strong played nearly 19 minutes in the All-Star Game, and she had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. The West won this game, as they beat the East 84-75.
In this game, Nikki Teasley of the Los Angeles Sparks won All-Star MVP, as she had 10 points, six assists and five steals. Still, Williams-Strong held her own and made her presence felt on a big stage.
Phoenix moved Williams-Strong in 2004, and she joined the San Antonio Stars. She played with them for a season, and later on she signed with the Minnesota Lynx.
The Lynx traded her to the Sacramento Monarchs, and she spent two seasons with them.
Williams-Strong received an honor that not every player gets to have. She became an All-Star, and she had a nice showing in that game. Her best years were with the Mercury, and in her case, the 2003 season ended up being something special.
