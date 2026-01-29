Mercury Add More Talent In The Third Round
The Phoenix Mercury have a rich draft history, and they have found talented players in different rounds. The Mercury found players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and Brittney Griner in the first round, and two out of the three were No. 1 picks.
Phoenix also found players like Adrian Williams-Strong and Leilani Mitchell in the second round. Williams-Strong was an All-Star, and Mitchell won Most Improved Player.
When it comes to the third round, the Mercury have found a few players, and Brandy Reed is one that comes to mind. She was drafted by Phoenix in 1998, and a few years later, she became an All-Star. She had a big year, as she averaged a career-high 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals.
The Mercury kept adding talent over the years, and in the 2002 WNBA Draft, they selected Kayte Christensen in the third round. Christensen spent a few years with the Mercury, and before that, she attended UC Santa Barbara.
During her college years Christensen averaged 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She averaged 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in her final year.
Christensen had her career high in her time with the Mercury, as she had 16 points against the San Antonio Silver Stars. That was during her best season, as she averaged 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.
The following year, the Mercury had two third-round picks, and they added Telisha Quarles and Marion Jones. Neither of them played for the Mercury, but Jones played for the Tulsa Shock years later. She had a career-high 14 points in her first season with the team.
Phoenix added more players, and in the 2004 draft, the Mercury selected Maria Villarroel in the third round. She did not play for them, but their pick in the following year's draft spent some time with them. They drafted Crystal Smith, and she spent a year with them before she was waived. She joined the Houston Comets after that, and she had her career high then. She had an 18-point game against the Mercury.
All of these players went in different directions, but they are all tied to the Mercury. Some of them found homes elsewhere, while others did not play in the WNBA. Regardless of the outcome, the Mercury saw something in them, and they were picked by a legendary franchise.
