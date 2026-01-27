Looking At The Performances Of Past Mercury Players
The Phoenix Mercury have added several players over the years, and some of them have had unique numbers. Diana Taurasi wore No. 3, and she was one of three players who wore the number. She will also be the last, as her jersey will be retired later this year.
In some cases, there were players who were the only ones who wore a specific number. Those players have a special place in Mercury history, and most of them had some nice performances in their time with the team.
When it comes to players who wore unique numbers, Megan McConnell is the most recent example. McConnell joined the team before the 2025 season, and before that, she went undrafted. She was a great player in college, and joining the Mercury gave her a chance to showcase her talents.
McConnell played a game with the Mercury, and she finished with three points, three assists, a rebound and a steal. She was injured in that game, and she was later waived by the Mercury. However, she signed a deal with a team in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) later on.
Iziane Castro Marques is another Mercury player with a unique number, as she wore No. 18. McConnell wore No. 16 during her time.
Former Mercury player has huge game
Castro Marques had some big performances during her time in the WNBA, and her best performance was a 32-point game with the Atlanta Dream. The Dream faced the Connecticut Sun, and Castro Marques' 32 points put her team over the top. It was an impressive performance, and she also had seven assists, three rebounds and a steal.
There is another player who had a unique number with the Mercury, and her name was Pat Luckey. Luckey wore No. 28, and she played with Phoenix in 2001. She played a game with the Mercury, and while she did not score, she had a rebound and an assist.
These three players have an interesting place in Mercury history, and eventually, other players could wear these numbers. There are also some other players who wore unique numbers during their stints in Phoenix, and they will be explored in another article. For now, it is all about McConnell, Castro Marques and Luckey's contributions to the team. Regardless of how many games they played, they are a part of Mercury history.
