Phoenix Adds A New Star, Team Looks Rejuvenated
After missing the playoffs in 2012, the Phoenix Mercury received great news. They ended up getting the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and they found a special player.
The Mercury drafted Brittney Griner, and she had a strong rookie season. She helped the team return to the playoffs, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix was back on track, and with a new star, players wanted to feed her the ball. The Mercury dished out 574 assists, which was an improvement from the previous season.
Mercury star dishes to her teammates
Diana Taurasi was the top facilitator, and she dished out 197 assists. She had an excellent performance against an Eastern Conference team, as she had 11 assists in her team's blowout win over the Indiana Fever. She also had 21 points in a game where all of the Mercury's starters scored in double figures.
Taurasi was moving the ball, and she was the only Mercury player who had over 100 assists. DeWanna Bonner came close, as she had 82 assists that season. She had her season high in a game against the Seattle Storm. She had seven assists, but Phoenix lost that game.
Candice Dupree was after Bonner, and she had 61 assists. She had five assists against the Fever, and like the other game against Indiana, it was a blowout win.
When it came to fourth place, Briana Gilbreath-Butler had that spot. She had 50 assists that season, and her season high was against the Sparks. She had five assists, and the Mercury picked up their second win of the season.
Last but not least was Charde Houston, as she rounded out the top five. She had 44 assists, and she had six assists against the Storm.
Overall, it was a good season for the Mercury. They had another star, and they were playing as a team. The 2012 season was a setback, but Phoenix quickly recovered. Griner was a great addition, and in her second season, the Mercury accomplished something special.
The Mercury core was evolving, and with everyone involved, the team played at a high level. The 2013 season was a nice start, and players like Taurasi and Bonner helped the team succeed.
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