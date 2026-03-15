Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix Adds A New Star, Team Looks Rejuvenated

The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2012, but the following year, they added a new star. The team improved, and they shared the wealth with each other.

Davion Moore

Jun. 10, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during a team practice at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun. 10, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during a team practice at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After missing the playoffs in 2012, the Phoenix Mercury received great news. They ended up getting the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and they found a special player.

The Mercury drafted Brittney Griner, and she had a strong rookie season. She helped the team return to the playoffs, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.

Brittney Grine
Aug 17, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) waits to enter the game during the second half against the San Antonio Silver Stars at the AT&T center. The Silver Stars won 88-82. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Phoenix was back on track, and with a new star, players wanted to feed her the ball. The Mercury dished out 574 assists, which was an improvement from the previous season.

Mercury star dishes to her teammates

Diana Taurasi was the top facilitator, and she dished out 197 assists. She had an excellent performance against an Eastern Conference team, as she had 11 assists in her team's blowout win over the Indiana Fever. She also had 21 points in a game where all of the Mercury's starters scored in double figures.

Diana Tauras
Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) passes the ball to center Brittney Griner (42) against Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taurasi was moving the ball, and she was the only Mercury player who had over 100 assists. DeWanna Bonner came close, as she had 82 assists that season. She had her season high in a game against the Seattle Storm. She had seven assists, but Phoenix lost that game.

Candice Dupree was after Bonner, and she had 61 assists. She had five assists against the Fever, and like the other game against Indiana, it was a blowout win.

Candice Dupree and DeWanna Bonne
Jun. 15, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) and teammate guard DeWanna Bonner (24) walk up the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

When it came to fourth place, Briana Gilbreath-Butler had that spot. She had 50 assists that season, and her season high was against the Sparks. She had five assists, and the Mercury picked up their second win of the season.

Last but not least was Charde Houston, as she rounded out the top five. She had 44 assists, and she had six assists against the Storm.

Overall, it was a good season for the Mercury. They had another star, and they were playing as a team. The 2012 season was a setback, but Phoenix quickly recovered. Griner was a great addition, and in her second season, the Mercury accomplished something special.

The Mercury core was evolving, and with everyone involved, the team played at a high level. The 2013 season was a nice start, and players like Taurasi and Bonner helped the team succeed.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.