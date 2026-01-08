Mercury's Bonner And More Represent SEC
The 2025 WNBA season was exciting, and the WNBA Finals featured two of the league's best teams. The Phoenix Mercury are a team that has won three championships. They won their first in 2007, and their last was in 2014. The Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in 2022 and their 2025 win was their third.
It was a good year for both teams, and during that time a college conference was well-represented. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has had some of the league's top players, and at the start of the 2025 season, there were 26 players from the conference.
For starters, the Atlanta Dream had some players from the SEC, as Maya Caldwell, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Te-Hina Paopao were in action. Caldwell attended Georgia, Gray attended South Carolina, Howard attended Kentucky and Paopao also attended South Carolina.
There were other SEC players throughout the league, and the Mercury had one. DeWanna Bonner returned to Phoenix this season, and in that time, she averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist.
Before signing with the Mercury, Bonner was playing for the Indiana Fever. She was playing alongside Aliyah Boston, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham. All of them are from the SEC, as Boston attended South Carolina, Colson went to Texas A&M and Cunningham went to Missouri.
Initially, the Mercury did not have any SEC players, but that changed when Bonner came. Then, when she joined the team, she became Phoenix's top reserve. Those games were reminiscent of her early years with the Mercury, and she won Sixth Woman of the Year three times in a row.
Bonner contributes off the bench
After signing with the Mercury, Bonner made her debut against the Minnesota Lynx. She had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Lynx 79-71. Then, she had a 22-point double-double against the Golden State Valkyries. She had her best game later in the season, as she had 23 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal against the Fever.
During the Finals, the Mercury veteran faced some other SEC players, as Aaliyah Nye and A'ja Wilson won a championship.
The SEC has had some great talent, and during the season, some of its top players had strong seasons.
