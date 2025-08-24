Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Climbs Double-Double List
Alyssa Thomas has had an incredible year for the Phoenix Mercury, and her recent performances have helped her climb multiple lists.
When it comes to this season, Thomas has 19 double-doubles. In the Mercury's loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, Thomas tallied her 100th double-double. This put her on a list alongside players like Tina Charles and Lisa Leslie.
With Thomas having 19 double-double this season, she is involved in a three-way tie. She is now tied with A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese in that category.
Thomas, Reese and Wilson have had good years, with the Mercury forward and the Aces star being involved in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. Reese missed time recently, but she is back in action. In a game against the Connecticut Sun, she had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
These three stars are tied, and the next player behind them is Aliyah Boston. Boston had a total of 15 double-doubles at this time. Them, Kiki Iriafen, who the Washington Mystics drafted with the fourth pick of this year's draft, has 14. Iriafen recently had 21 points and 15 rebounds against the Aces.
After the rookie, there are others like Dearica Hamby, Kamilla Cardoso, Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones have 10 or more double-doubles.
Thomas does it all when she is on the court, and in her last two games, she has had strong performances. She had 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Aces. Then, she had another triple-double against the Golden State Valkyries.
In the game against the Valkyries, she had 16 assists, which is a franchise record. She also had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas was sharing the wealth, as she was moving the ball like a point guard in that game.
Phoenix's forward can get double-doubles and triple-doubles with ease, as she has tallied both throughout the season. She is having a strong season in her first year with the Mercury, and her MVP worthy season could lead to a championship.
Thomas looking to finish the season strong
While the season is winding down, there is still plenty of time for Thomas to add to her totals. Her performances put the Mercury in a better position to win, and if things go right, the veteran forward may win her first championship.
