Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Cannot Be Stopped
The Phoenix Mercury had back-to-back games, and after their loss to the Las Vegas Aces, they bounced back with a win over the Golden State Valkyries.
Phoenix defeated Golden State 81-72 in their first home game since the three-game road trip. The Mercury had a great game in front of their home crowd, and they were up to their usual tricks when it comes to balanced scoring.
In this game, the Mercury had five players in double figures, and that is when the team is at their best.
There were multiple stars in this game, but the player who stood out was Alyssa Thomas. Thomas had another triple-double, and she made history in the process. She had 13 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds. Her 16 assists is her career high, and she did it in the past. Thomas was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time.
Now, in her first year with the Mercury, she tallied 16 assists and set a franchise record for most assists in a single game.
Thomas has six triple-doubles this season, and at this rate, she may have a few others before the end of the season. There have been other triple-doubles this season by players such as Skylar Diggins and, more recently, Jessica Shepard of the Minnesota Lynx. She had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
What Thomas is doing is impressive, and it shows how skilled she is. She can contribute in a variety of ways, and her efforts pay off as her team usually comes away with the win.
Mercury's balanced effort leads to win
As far as other players, Monique Akoa Makani was the Mercury's leading scorer with 18 points. DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally had 12 points each. Copper, who left the game against the Aces, ended up playing, and her scoring helped the team get the win against Golden State.
Thomas is having a great year, and the more triple-doubles she adds to her total, the more she deserves to be in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations. There are others like Napheesa Collier, who has missed time due to an injury, and A'ja Wilson, who is leading the red-hot Aces, but what Thomas is doing cannot be ignored.
The veteran forward is having exceptional performances on a consistent basis, and this game was no different.
Please follow us on X to see if Alyssa Thomas or any other Mercury player stands out in the next game when you click right here!