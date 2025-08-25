Phoenix Mercury On SI

Does Thomas Have A Shot At Player Of The Week?

The Phoenix Mercury had a busy week, and Alyssa Thomas played a big role in the team's success. Will she win Western Conference Player of the Week, or will it go to A'ja Wilson?

Davion Moore

Aug 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Aug 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas has had a phenomenal year, and she is doing whatever it takes to ensure that her team wins. The Mercury have a 22-14 record, and they have played like a contender all year.

Thomas is averaging 16.0 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals this season. She is nearly averaging a triple-double, which should not come as a surprise. The veteran forward has six triple-doubles this season, with her most recent one being against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 13 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds.

Thomas wins Player of the Week last month

Phoenix's forward has had some strong games, and back in July, she won Western Conference Player of the Week. Since then, she has continued to play at a high level.

Thomas has what it takes to win another Player of the Week before the end of the season, and this may be her moment. However, another player stands in her way.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives to the basket against Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) and forward Janelle Salaun (13) in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson has played well recently, and her team is climbing the league standings as a result. The Aces have won 10 in a row, and Wilson has had big games in that stretch.

In the Aces' last game, she had 36 points and 13 rebounds. Then, in the win over the Mercury, she had another double-double. She had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

In that game, Thomas had a double-double of her own, as she had 17 points and 11 rebounds. She was the Mercury's leading scorer in what was a rough night for Phoenix.

Wilson won Player of the Week, and while she could be on the verge of another, Thomas is making a case.

Both players are having great years, and they are also involved in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was considered the favorite early on, but with the way Thomas and Wilson are playing while she is out with an injury, the MVP race is getting tighter.

Thomas and the Mercury had a nice week despite the loss to the Aces. They picked up two wins over the Valkyries, and the team played well overall. They also swept the series against Golden State due to their wins.

The Mercury's triple-double threat has a shot at another Player of the Week, and it would be well-deserved.

Please follow us on X to see if Alyssa Thomas wins another Player of the Week when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.