Does Thomas Have A Shot At Player Of The Week?
Alyssa Thomas has had a phenomenal year, and she is doing whatever it takes to ensure that her team wins. The Mercury have a 22-14 record, and they have played like a contender all year.
Thomas is averaging 16.0 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals this season. She is nearly averaging a triple-double, which should not come as a surprise. The veteran forward has six triple-doubles this season, with her most recent one being against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 13 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds.
Thomas wins Player of the Week last month
Phoenix's forward has had some strong games, and back in July, she won Western Conference Player of the Week. Since then, she has continued to play at a high level.
Thomas has what it takes to win another Player of the Week before the end of the season, and this may be her moment. However, another player stands in her way.
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson has played well recently, and her team is climbing the league standings as a result. The Aces have won 10 in a row, and Wilson has had big games in that stretch.
In the Aces' last game, she had 36 points and 13 rebounds. Then, in the win over the Mercury, she had another double-double. She had 19 points and 13 rebounds.
In that game, Thomas had a double-double of her own, as she had 17 points and 11 rebounds. She was the Mercury's leading scorer in what was a rough night for Phoenix.
Wilson won Player of the Week, and while she could be on the verge of another, Thomas is making a case.
Both players are having great years, and they are also involved in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was considered the favorite early on, but with the way Thomas and Wilson are playing while she is out with an injury, the MVP race is getting tighter.
Thomas and the Mercury had a nice week despite the loss to the Aces. They picked up two wins over the Valkyries, and the team played well overall. They also swept the series against Golden State due to their wins.
The Mercury's triple-double threat has a shot at another Player of the Week, and it would be well-deserved.
