Why The Mercury Will Regroup In Game 4
The Phoenix Mercury are on the verge of elimination. The Las Vegas Aces beat them 90-88 after Aces star A'ja Wilson hit a clutch shot that gave her team the lead. With Las Vegas Aces getting another win, they have a 3-0 lead over Phoenix.
They earned this lead after picking up wins on their home floor in Game 1 and Game 2. The Mercury had a chance to make it 2-1, but the Aces won on the road.
Phoenix will be home again for Game 4, and as a team that plays well at home, the Mercury can win their first game of the series.
In what has been a great playoff run for the Mercury, they picked up some good wins against tough opponents. They lost the first game of their series against the New York Liberty, but they won the next two games. This was a significant victory for Phoenix, as they beat the team that won it all last season.
Then, the Mercury lost their first game against the Minnesota Lynx, which is the team that had the best record in the league during the regular season. This time around is a bit different, and the Mercury have a tougher task ahead of them.
When it comes to the first game in this series, the Aces won 89-86. It was a battle and unfortunately, Phoenix came up short. Despite that loss, their stars showed up, as Kahleah Copper led the team with 21 points, Satou Sabally had 19 points, Alyssa Thomas had 15, Monique Akoa Makani had 11 and DeWanna Bonner had 10.
Copper was the team's leading scorer in the second game, as she had 23 points. Sabally had 22 points in that game and Thomas, the last player of the Mercury's trio, had 10 points.
Mercury fall in Game 3, prepare for Game 4
Game 3 was a thriller, and Bonner was the team's leading scorer. She had 25 points in what was her best playoff game of the year. Then, the Mercury had strong performances from Sabally, Copper and Thomas. Sabally left the game due to injury, and when she left, Copper scored 11 points towards the end of the fourth quarter.
This next game is a must-win for the Mercury, and if they play together, they can keep their championship hopes alive.
