Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Will Regroup In Game 4

The Phoenix Mercury will be home for the next game, which gives them a chance to avoid the sweep and keep the series alive.

Davion Moore

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after a basket against Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after a basket against Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are on the verge of elimination. The Las Vegas Aces beat them 90-88 after Aces star A'ja Wilson hit a clutch shot that gave her team the lead. With Las Vegas Aces getting another win, they have a 3-0 lead over Phoenix.

They earned this lead after picking up wins on their home floor in Game 1 and Game 2. The Mercury had a chance to make it 2-1, but the Aces won on the road.

Alyssa Thoma
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) talk during a time out in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix will be home again for Game 4, and as a team that plays well in Mortgage Matchup Center, the Mercury can win their first game of the series.

In what has been a great playoff run for the Mercury, they picked up some good wins against tough opponents. They lost the first game of their series against the New York Liberty, but they won the next two games. This was a significant victory for Phoenix, as they beat the team that won it all last season.

Alyssa Thoma
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8),forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) attempt to get a rebound in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Then, the Mercury lost their first game against the Minnesota Lynx, which is the team that had the best record in the league during the regular season. This time around is a bit different, and the Mercury have a tougher task ahead of them.

When it comes to the first game in this series, the Aces won 89-86. It was a battle and unfortunately, Phoenix came up short. Despite that loss, their stars showed up, as Kahleah Copper led the team with 21 points, Satou Sabally had 19 points, Alyssa Thomas had 15, Monique Akoa Makani had 11 and DeWanna Bonner had 10.

Nate Tibbett
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts yells out to his team as they play the Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Copper was the team's leading scorer in the second game, as she had 23 points. Sabally had 22 points in that game and Thomas, the last player of the Mercury's trio, had 10 points.

Mercury fall in Game 3, prepare for Game 4

Game 3 was a thriller, and Bonner was the team's leading scorer. She had 25 points in what was her best playoff game of the year. Then, the Mercury had strong performances from Sabally, Copper and Thomas. Sabally left the game due to injury, and when she left, Copper scored 11 points towards the end of the fourth quarter.

This next game is a must-win for the Mercury, and if they play together, they can keep their championship hopes alive.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and the WNBA Finals when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.