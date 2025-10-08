Why Mercury's Thomas Will Climb Playoff List
Alyssa Thomas is going for her first championship, and she is doing what it takes to make it happen. She is a great player who makes an impact in multiple areas. As a result, she continues to get her share of accolades.
In the Phoenix Mercury's last game, Thomas became the league's all-time leader in assists in the playoffs. She has 391 assists in her postseason career, and she passed Courtney Vandersloot, who had 390 in her time. Thomas had five assists in Game 2, and the Mercury lost that game, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 91-78.
On top of becoming the all-time leader in assists, she climbed another list. Thomas moved up the postseason field goals made list, as she is now sixth in that category.
Thomas now has a total of 367 field goals, and as a result, she passed Seimone Augustus. Augustus had 362 in her career, and Breanna Stewart is behind her, as she has 357.
For Thomas, the next player she has to catch is Maya Moore. Moore had 378 field goals in her playoff years.
Mercury greats sit on top of this list
As far as who is at the top of the list, that spot belongs to a Mercury legend. Diana Taurasi has the most postseason field goals, as she had 489 in her time. Another Mercury great is behind her, as DeWanna Bonner has 437. With the Mercury still in the playoffs, and it being a seven-game series, Bonner has a chance to add to her total.
Then, Candace Parker and A'ja Wilson are behind Bonner. Like the Mercury veteran, Wilson has a chance to add to her total.
Thomas will continue to climb the list, and while she still has a long way to go before catching Taurasi or Bonner, she will inch closer to those two great players.
It has been a great year for the Mercury star, and winning a championship would be the icing on the cake. She is competing night in and night out, and after getting close to winning in the past, this may be the year she gets it done. Thomas and the Mercury have an important game ahead of them, and chances are, she will have a nice game and help them get the win.
