Alyssa Thomas And All-Stars Make Statement With Powerful Shirts
The All-Star Game is a fun, festive event where some of the WNBA's biggest stars share the court. They either go head-to-head with one another or they are on the same team. For example, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu could be on the same team. Or, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and Liberty's Breanna Stewart may be teammates. This year, both of those scenarios happened.
The game took place, and Team Collier defeated Team Clark by 20 points. The game itself had the attention of social media, but there was something that happened before the game that was noteworthy.
When the players were warming up, each player wore a shirt with the message "Pay us what you owe us" on them.
WNBA stars have been vocal about the negotiations around the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally discussed the league's first proposal a few weeks back, and she did not hold back her criticism.
"We got a proposal from the league, which was honestly a slap in the face," Sabally said.
“I love to see the league growing,” she continued, “adding these teams in Philly and Detroit like that. How amazing is that? But how cool would it also be to have a little bit expansion on the rosters? Let’s focus on teams that have everything right now.”
Thomas gave her own takes regarding the CBA, and she mentioned that she is prepared for the possibility of a lockout.
The CBA negotiations are more important than ever. The current agreement will expire after the 2025 season, and as the league grows in popularity, both the league and the Women's National Basketball Players Association have to find common ground. They have to find something that works for both parties, and it may take time. However, time is winding down.
The All-Stars used their platform to make a statement and show how dedicated they are to getting what they are owed. Thomas and her fellow All-Stars caught the attention of the sports world, and it led to many reactions. The move started a conversation and potentially, it can help them get closer to a resolution. Until then, the players will continue to speak on the matter and work towards getting a deal done.
Please follow us on X for Mercury news and more when you click right here!