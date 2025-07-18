Looking Back At The 2014 All-Star Game in Phoenix
The 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities are set to begin, as some of the league's top stars are in Indianapolis. Alyssa Thomas will represent the Phoenix Mercury as she suits up for Team Collier. There are so many talented players in this game, and it is a strong possibility that this will be a fun and successful event.
Last year's event was a success, and it was held in Phoenix.
The Mercury have hosted the All-Star Game three times over the years, and before 2024, the last time the event was in Phoenix was in 2014.
The 2014 WNBA All-Star Game was held at US Airways Center, which is now known as Footprint Center. The Mercury had three players in that game, as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner were starters. This was Taurasi's seventh All-Star appearance and Griner's second. Candice Dupree was a reserve in what was her fourth appearance.
Besides the Mercury players, the West featured players like Skylar Diggins, Maya Moore, Candace Parker and Sue Bird. As far as the East, players like Tamika Catchings, Cappie Pondexter and Tina Charles were in action.
The East won this game, as they beat the West 125-124. This game went into overtime, and Catchings had two big plays towards the end of the game. She made a layup with seconds left, then she got a stop on the defensive to seal the deal. This was the first time in history that the All-Star Game went into overtime.
The All-Star Most Valuable Player award went to Shoni Schimmel. It was her first appearance, and she finished with 29 points. Schimmel was the leading scorer on both sides, but Diggins was not too far behind. She finished with 27 points.
For the Mercury, Griner led the way. She finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Griner dunked in this game, which was the third time someone dunked in All-Star history.
Dupree had 12 points and eight rebounds. Taurasi had four points, four rebounds and two assists.
The 2014 season was special for the Mercury, as they went on to win their third title. This wa the year they dominated the league and had a 29-5 record. Hosting the All-Star Game is special, and it was one of many things the Mercury accomplished that year.
