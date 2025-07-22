Former Mercury Player Tallies Triple-Double In All-Star Game
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game took place over the weekend, and it was a success. Team Collier defeated Team Clark 151-131.
Team captain Napheesa Collier led her team to victory, as she finished the game with 36 points. Collier's team had an impressive game, as both starters and reserves had good performances.
One of the standout performances from the reserves came from Skylar Diggins. Diggins finished the game with 15 assists. She also had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Diggins made history with her game, as she was the first player to tally a triple-double in an All-Star Game.
While she currently plays for the Seattle Storm, Diggins is no stranger to Phoenix. She spent time with them from 2020 to 2023. Before that, she was a member of the Tulsa Shock and the Dallas Wings. She was drafted by the Shock in the 2013 WNBA Draft, and eventually the team relocated to Dallas.
Diggins joined the Mercury after she announced that she would not be returning to Dallas. This decision led to a sign-and-trade deal involving draft picks.
In her first year with the Mercury, Diggins averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds. This was the year when all sports were impacted, and the WNBA had a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mercury finished 13-9 that year and lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the second round of the playoffs.
In 2021, Diggins had another good year. She averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Her best year with the Mercury was in 2022, when she averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and a block. Her averages in rebounds and blocks were the best of her career so far. Despite her season, the Mercury struggled that year as they dealt with various obstacles
After the 2022 season, Diggins sat out the following year due to maternity leave. Then, she signed with the Storm, and she has been great in her time with them.
Diggins had her triple-double in All-Star, and it may not be the last time it happens. She could tally another one come next year, or someone like Caitlin Clark could do it.
Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is known for triple-doubles, and she could quietly have one in the future. Regardless, Diggins did something special, and it will be remembered in future All-Star events.
