How Mercury's Thomas Had A Massive Month
Alyssa Thomas had a phenomenal season, and it led to her receiving accolades. She was a member of the All-WNBA First Team, and she joined A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell.
Phoenix's star also made the All-Defensive First Team, and she was alongside Wilson, Collier, Gabby Williams and Alanna Smith. Thomas was in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, but Wilson ended up winning her fourth.
Thomas also made history, as she became the first player in WNBA history to have eight triple-doubles in a season.
The Mercury forward had played well all season, and every month, she was one of the team's most consistent players. Thomas was on a tear in August, and at the beginning of the month, she had a solid performance against the Atlanta Dream. She had a double-double, as she finished the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three assists, a steal and a block.
Thomas goes on a run
Phoenix's game against Atlanta was a difficult one, and the Dream picked up a 95-72 win. In the Mercury's next game, Thomas had a triple-double. She had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She had two steals and a block as well. That was Thomas' second triple-double of the season, and as the next few games showed, she was just getting started.
After spending time on the road, Thomas and the Mercury were back home. They faced the Connecticut Sun in the next game, and they beat them 82-66. Thomas had 13 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.
Thomas could not be stopped, and she had another triple-double in the Mercury's next game. She had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Indiana Fever.
While Thomas did not have a triple-double in the next game, she still had a big performance. She had 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Dream. Then, a few games later, she had another triple-double.
In the end, the Mercury star had six triple-doubles that month. It was an incredible stretch for Thomas, and she helped her team succeed in the process.
Overall, she averaged 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.2 assists that month. With the way she played, it was no surprise that she was in the MVP race, and as the season was nearing its end, each performance was putting Thomas and the Mercury closer to their playoff push.
