Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Leads Mercury In Loss
The Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever recently, but their streak has come to an end. The Atlanta Dream defeated them once again, as Atlanta's balanced effort put them over the top. The Dream beat the Mercury 74-66 and picked their fifth win in a row.
The Mercury were led by Alyssa Thomas. Thomas finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She did not tally a triple-double this time around, but she managed to stay close. Thomas was one of two Mercury players to score in double digits, as DeWanna Bonner had 16 points off the bench.
For the Dream, Allisha Gray led with 17 points. Atlanta had three other players in double figures, as Brionna Jones had 15 points, and Naz Hillmon and Jordan Canada both had 13.
This game was not the Mercury's best showing, but Thomas managed to have a nice game. She continues to stand out, and she is leading her team through the season. She had amazing performances in their last few games, even in the loss, she is doing whatever it takes to make sure her team is competing.
This is not the first time Thomas has stood out in a game. She made history in the last three games, as she tallied three triple-doubles. Her first was in the game against the Sky. She had 10 points,10 rebounds and 10 assists. Then, she had the one against her old team and she had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
Her last triple-double was against the Fever, and she had 18 points,11 rebounds and 10 assists.
On to the next one
Phoenix's next game is against the Las Vegas Aces. This will be their last home game of this stretch, then they will be back on the road. Their first away game will be against the Seattle Storm.
Things did not go as planned for Phoenix's game with the Dream, but Thomas did well. She will be crucial in their next game, and if Bonner has another great game off the bench, the Mercury should pick up a win. Thomas was the star of this game, and chances are, this will not be the last time. She is having a great year, and it looks like she will not be slowing down anytime soon.
