Cleaning The Glass: Mercury Grabbing Boards At A High Level
Things are going right for the Phoenix Mercury. They have won their last three games, they are in the top five standings-wise and they have a legitimate shot at winning it all.
Phoenix is excelling in multiple areas. They are one of the top scoring teams in the league, as they score 83.7 points per game. This makes them sixth in that area. They are one of the best shooting teams in the league, as they shoot 33.6 percent from 3-point range. They are sixth in that area as well.
The Mercury are also doing well defensively, as they have a defensive rating of 98.8. They are third in the league, and their foes the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty are the only teams ahead of them.
Phoenix is also a solid rebounding team. They are fifth in the league in rebounds per game, as they average 34.7. The Dallas Wings, the Atlanta Dream, the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky are ahead of them.
When it comes to defensive rebounds, they are sixth. They average 25.8 in that area. Then, on the offensive end, they are fourth, as they average 8.8 offensive rebounds.
The Mercury are a credible rebounding team, and their leader is Alyssa Thomas. Thomas averages 8.7 rebounds. On the defensive end, she averages 6.9 rebounds. Offensively, she averages 1.8.
After Thomas, Sabally is their best rebounder. She averages 6.7 rebounds overall, and she averages 5.2 on defense. She averages 1.5 offensive rebounds.
The Mercury have some reliable rebounders, as they also have players like Natasha Mack, DeWanna Bonner and Kalani Brown. Mack averages 5.3 rebounds, Bonner averages 4.7 and Brown averages 4.2.
Their reserves have had big rebounding games. Bonner had back-to-back games of seven rebounds.Her best game rebounding-wise was in the Mercury's win over the Golden State Valkyries. She had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Brown had a double-double against the Minnesota Lynx. She had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Mercury lost that game 79-66. Mack had 13 rebounds in that game as well.
Phoenix has their share of rebounders, and they are shining every chance they get. Thomas is getting hers during her triple-double run, but her teammates are doing their part as well. The Mercury are one of the top rebounding teams in the league, and come playoff time, they will need all of the boards they can get.
