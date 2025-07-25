Alyssa Thomas Moves Up All-Time Rebounds List
In Wednesday's 90-79 loss to the Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas hit another career milestone, reaching number 14 on the WNBA's all-time rebounding list.
The six-time All-Star is one of the most versatile players of this era, and she currently sits ninth in the entire league in rebounds per game this season, averaging 7.5 per contest.
Her career average is 7.3, with her personal best coming in the 2023 season for the Connecticut Sun, when she was a nightly triple-double threat and MVP runner-up, putting up an outrageous stat line of 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. She's also leading the league this year with 9.5 assists a game, nearly one more than any other player.
Thomas's ability on the glass has been vital for a Phoenix team with a relatively short starting lineup -- they don't start a super tall center like the 6'9" Brittney Griner or even Phoenix's own Kalani Brown, who stands 6'7".
Phoenix being able to play small ball while not getting bullied in the paint allows them to emphasize playing versatile players who can switch across multiple positions and run relentlessly in transition, the key to the Mercury's up-tempo offense.
She passed Swin Cash on the all-time list, who now sits in 15th with 2,521 career rebounds. Cash was a four-time All-Star herself, and an excellent rebounder at just 6'1" (Thomas is only an inch taller). She played for five teams during her 15-year career, but is best known for her work with the Detroit Shock and Seattle Storm. She won three championships, two with the Shock and one with the Storm, and was a two-time All-Star MVP and member of the WNBA 20th and 25th Anniversary Teams.
Griner, a former Mercury center, also moved up the all-time list, into 18th, passing Lauren Jackson and Yolanda Griffith. She averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 boards, and 2.6 blocks in her 11 seasons in a Mercury uniform. She hit the milestone while beating the Mercury in the first game she's ever played against her former team.
Current Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner, who joined not long before the All-Star break this year, is ninth on the all-time rebounding list, and should pass seventh-place Candice Dupree, another former WNBA champion with the Mercury (in 2014), before the end of this season, assuming she stays healthy.
