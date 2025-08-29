Alyssa Thomas Breaks Caitlin Clark's Record, Sets New Playmaking Standard
In last night's close win over the Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury All-Star Alyssa Thomas set yet another league record, raising the bar even higher for WNBA playmakers. The 2025 assist leader passed Caitlin Clark for the most points assisted in a full season, with six games still remaining on the schedule.
What's even more remarkable is that Thomas actually missed five games this season, so she set the record in just 33 games played. Not only does she average 9.2 assists a night for the year, but she's also well ahead of second place for most three-pointers assisted in a season, which has helped bring up that record point total.
Clark's 751 points assisted, the previous record, came in 40 games played, while Courtney Vandersloot's third-place mark was done in 33. By season's end, Thomas's new record will have eclipsed second place, and will be incredibly difficult to break (though she has shown a knack for breaking her own records). At her current pace, Thomas should add another 55 or so assists to her total this season. If we assume that around a third of those will be on threes, her total points assisted for the regular season could end up somewhere in the ballpark of 820-830 assists. Even with the league's move to a 44-game season, it's unlikely anyone will match that feat anytime soon.
One of the most impressive things about AT's game this year is the sheer variety of ways that she sets up her teammates. She's known for her bruising, full-court drives in transition after ripping down defensive rebounds, but she's just as comfortable handling the ball in the pick-and-roll in the team's halfcourt offense, catching passes on the short roll after setting a screen, or dishing out of post-ups. Her vision, and the constant pressure she puts on opposing defenses, is what makes the Mercury offense go, and what allows everyone else to fit in around her and get to their spots.
Thomas is having a ridiculous 2025, with records being shattered left and right, and she's doing it for a team on track to host a first-round playoff series. She's forced her way into MVP discussions, despite never actually campaigning for herself, and it wouldn't shock anyone if she took home the coveted award at season's end.
