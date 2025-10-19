How Phoenix Went On A Run, Defeated Dallas
The Phoenix Mercury had a good season, and despite being a new-look team, their record improved compared to last season.
Phoenix finished 2024 with a record of 19-21, and this time around, they finished 27-17. Nate Tibbetts, who the Mercury hired before the start of the 2024 season, had a case for Coach of the Year, as his team exceed expectations.
The Mercury won their share of games this year, and they gave teams from both conferences trouble. Phoenix won their season series against certain teams, they lost a few and some ended in a tie.
Phoenix's series against the Dallas Wings was one of the instances where a series ended in a tie. The Mercury lost the last game, as the Wings beat them 97-76. Before that game, the Mercury had a 2-1 lead over the Wings. The last meeting between these two teams was Phoenix's last game of the regular season, and they rested their best players. So, the Wings took advantage and won their 10th game.
While Dallas tied the series, it started with a Mercury win. The Mercury hosted the Wings in a Commissioner's Cup game, and they beat Dallas 93-80.
In that game, Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures. Satou Sabally led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. This was her first game against her former team, and she put on a show. She played well, and in the end, her team got the victory.
Mercury veteran and rookies help team win
Kitija Laksa, who was one of the Mercury's rookies this season, had 14 points. This was one of her best performances of the season, and on top of her points, she had an assist and a rebound.
Outside of Sabally and Laksa, the other players who scored in double figures was Alyssa Thomas, Lexi Held and Kathryn Westbeld. They all had 11 points.
Phoenix played well in that game, and they were off to the races in their series against Dallas. While the Wings won the next game, the Mercury responded with a blowout win in the third meeting. Then, the Wings' final win tied things up.
The Mercury were on a mission, and this win was the start on a winning streak. So, things worked out for them.
