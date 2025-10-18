Why The Mercury Are In For A Busy Offseason
The Phoenix Mercury had a busy offseason as they prepared for the 2025 season. Their roster looked much different from the 2024 season, as they brought in several players. For starters, they acquired two new stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
Both players were stars on their former teams, and after playing with those teams for their entire careers up to that point, they found a new home. Sabally and Thomas joined Kahleah Copper, who played with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner the year before.
On top of their new stars, the Mercury brought in talented and overlooked rookies, and they brought in a veteran in Sami Whitcomb. Phoenix also brought in Kalani Brown, who, like Sabally, played for the Dallas Wings before being involved in the Mercury's big deal.
This was a new-look Mercury, and they achieved something special as they reached the WNBA Finals. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces, who swept them to win their third championship.
Now, with the season over, the Mercury will once again have a busy offseason. When the time comes, Phoenix will have to navigate the free agency period. They have multiple free agents, and there are some big names.
As far as the Mercury's unrestricted free agents, DeWanna Bonner, Copper, Thomas, Sabally and Whitcomb fall in that category. All of these players had a significant impact on the team's season, and it is crucial that the team brings them back. Bringing all of them back would be ideal, and if it is financially plausible, they can make it happen.
The Mercury also have multiple exclusive rights free agents. This scenario gives the Mercury a chance to offer players with two or fewer seasons of service a one-year league-minimum contract. Natasha Mack, Monique Akoa Makani and others fall in this category.
Right now, Brown is the only player under contract with the Mercury. She averaged 5.1 points and four rebounds during the regular season, and in Game 4 of the Finals, she had 10 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Brown made the most of her minutes at different points of the season, and she had some nice performances in that time. She even hada double-double against the Minnesota Lynx, as she had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Brown was solid in her first year with the team, and having her next year will help the team's depth.
The Mercury have a lot of decisions to make, and if they can bring back their players, they will remain a contender.
Please follow us on X to read more about Kalani Brown and her Mercury teammates when you click right here!