Why The Mercury Are In For A Busy Offseason

The WNBA's free agency period will be an exciting time, and the Phoenix Mercury will look to re-sign their top players.

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a busy offseason as they prepared for the 2025 season. Their roster looked much different from the 2024 season, as they brought in several players. For starters, they acquired two new stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.

Aug 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives between forward Satou Sabally (0) and Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Both players were stars on their former teams, and after playing with those teams for their entire careers up to that point, they found a new home. Sabally and Thomas joined Kahleah Copper, who played with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner the year before.

On top of their new stars, the Mercury brought in talented and overlooked rookies, and they brought in a veteran in Sami Whitcomb. Phoenix also brought in Kalani Brown, who, like Sabally, played for the Dallas Wings before being involved in the Mercury's big deal.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) drives against Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This was a new-look Mercury, and they achieved something special as they reached the WNBA Finals. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces, who swept them to win their third championship.

Now, with the season over, the Mercury will once again have a busy offseason. When the time comes, Phoenix will have to navigate the free agency period. They have multiple free agents, and there are some big names.

As far as the Mercury's unrestricted free agents, DeWanna Bonner, Copper, Thomas, Sabally and Whitcomb fall in that category. All of these players had a significant impact on the team's season, and it is crucial that the team brings them back. Bringing all of them back would be ideal, and if it is financially plausible, they can make it happen.

The Mercury also have multiple exclusive rights free agents. This scenario gives the Mercury a chance to offer players with two or fewer seasons of service a one-year league-minimum contract. Natasha Mack, Monique Akoa Makani and others fall in this category.

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and guard Julie Allemand (20) during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right now, Brown is the only player under contract with the Mercury. She averaged 5.1 points and four rebounds during the regular season, and in Game 4 of the Finals, she had 10 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Brown made the most of her minutes at different points of the season, and she had some nice performances in that time. She even hada double-double against the Minnesota Lynx, as she had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Brown was solid in her first year with the team, and having her next year will help the team's depth.

The Mercury have a lot of decisions to make, and if they can bring back their players, they will remain a contender.

