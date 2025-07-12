Alyssa Thomas: The Double-Double Machine
The Phoenix Mercury's new additions are paying off for them. Phoenix had one of the best offseasons in the league, as they were able to bring in two stars. The Mercury acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both of them gave Phoenix a big boost.
Phoenix is a contender, and the play of Thomas is helping them solidify that status.
Thomas is averaging 15.3 points, 9.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She had two big games recently, as she had her first triple-double of the season, followed by a career performance. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in the Mercury's win over the Dallas Wings. Then, she had a career-high 29 points in their win over the Minnesota Lynx.
The 33-year-old forward's triple-double will be talked about throughout the season, and if she gets another she could find herself in Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations. What may not get talked about as much is her double-doubles.
This season, Thomas has multiple double-doubles. Her first was against the Seattle Storm, and she finished the game with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Her second double-double was against the Chicago Sky. She was moving the ball like a point guard, as she had 15 assists. She also had 10 points.
Thomas also had double-doubles against the Wings, the Las Vegas Aces, her old team the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty. Thomas flirted with a triple-double in all of these games, but she was a few stats short. For example, in her game against the Storm, she needed three more assists to tally a triple-double.
Sky forward Angel Reese is the league leader in double-double this year, but Thomas is not too far behind. Reese has 13, and continues to add to her total.
Last season, Thomas had 14 double-doubles. By the end of the season, she could pass that amount. Thomas has an array of skills, and they are constantly on display. Her ability to rebound and her ability to pass make her a versatile player who makes an impact wherever she goes.
The Mercury are in action again on Monday. They will face the Golden State Valkyries. Thomas will have another great game, and could add to her double-double or triple-double total.
Please make sure you keep up with Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas and her season you follow along with our Facebook page when you click here!