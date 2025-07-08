Will Alyssa Thomas Remain The WNBA's Assists Leader?
Having a playmaker on a team can make a difference. A playmaker can get their teammates involved and make things easier for them. They can keep the offense flowing, and help guide their teams to victory.
Normally, point guards are looked at as playmakers or facilitators. They dish the ball to teammates in the post, or they dish to an open teammate standing near the perimeter. In some cases, they are players so skilled that they can do things outside of the norm of their position. Alyssa Thomas is a perfect example.
Thomas is an exceptional rebounder, but she can also get her own points. She also makes life easier for her teammates with her passing ability. With Thomas' array of skills, it is no surprise that she is the league leader in assists per game this season.
Thomas averages 9.8 assists this year. Last season, she tied her career-best, as she averaged 7.9 assists. If she keeps up her current average, she will set a new best. At this rate, there is a strong chance she will.
The Mercury forward is averaging more assists than some of the league's top guards.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is second in assists per game, as she averages 8.9. New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud, a former Mercury player, is third in the league, and she averages 6.2. Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, who was drafted by the Mercury and was traded to the Connecticut Sun the same year, averages 5.9. Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins, another former Mercury player, is tied with Williams.
Almost every player in the top 10 is a guard, except for Thomas and Storm forward Gabby Williams. Thomas is outdoing them all.
Thomas had 15 assists in the Mercury's win over the Dallas Wings. Her performance led to her first triple-double of the season. It was also the third time she had 15 assists in a game this year. She had 15 in the Mercury's win over the Chicago Sky, and she did the same in their second win over the Liberty.
With the way Thomas is playing, it comes as no surprise that she was named an All-Star reserve. Then, if she continues to play like this, her name could be included in other honors such as one of the All-WNBA teams. Thomas is having a good season, and the Mercury are thriving because of it.
